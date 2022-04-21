'Perfect storm': Inflation due to hit 30-year high as cost of living soars

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Cabinet will be reducing the fuel excise duty and road user charges by 25 cents a litre, as well as halving the price of public transport for three months. Video from March 23.

Households are being warned to brace themselves for the sharpest rise in the cost of living for three decades.

Stats NZ will release the Consumers Price Index figures for the March 2022 quarter on Thursday morning – the Government’s official measure for the cost of living.

The release comes as food and fuel prices soar amid global pandemic disruptions and Russia’s war in Ukraine, causing the biggest cost of living squeeze since the 1990s.

Economists warn the inflation rate is likely to have breached 7%, above the Reserve Bank’s predictions

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff New Zealanders are paying more for groceries than they were at the end of last year.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson ascribes much of the nation’s worsening cost of living to global factors.

But some economists expect roughly half of the drivers are domestic, such as low unemployment – and warn the high cost of living won’t be coming down in the coming months.

“It’s both domestic and global pressures at the moment,” ANZ economist Finn Robinson​ said.

PETER MEECHAM Keith Simmonds, 93, has earned the right to enjoy his retirement, but instead he’s counting his pennies as the cost of living continues to balloon.

The last inflation figures showed just over half was most likely driven by domestic factors, but just under half was impacted by global developments, he said.

“We would expect to see something similar in [Thursday’s] data.”

The Government, however, has consistently attempted to attribute inflation to global causes such as the Ukraine war, rather than domestic policy and spending decisions.

“What we know is that the Government will always [need] to be careful with the way it spends money on behalf of New Zealanders, but these international factors, these global factors are what is driving inflation,” Robertson said on Monday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson: “These global factors are what is driving inflation.”

“Inflation is high across a lot of sectors and it’s high in the sectors that are important to households like food, fuel and housing costs,” Satish Ranchhod, a senior economist at Westpac​ said.

“Households on a lower income, they do tend to spend more of their incomes on those areas, so the pressure on prices is really going to squeeze their spending power.”

There were some temporary reasons for inflation to be at a 30-year high, Ranchhod said.

This included spiralling oil prices as a result of Russia’s war on Ukraine – but other global cost pressures were still running hot and domestic demand for goods and services were also driving prices up.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Government cut the fuel excise by 25 cents per litre in mid-March as fuel prices surged.

“Even though we have been dealing with headwinds like the drag from Omicron, demand in New Zealand has actually been pretty firm in a lot of sectors, like construction, and that has given prices in those sectors quite a boost,” he said.

He predicted the Reserve Bank would increase interest rates again to slowly curb the sharply-rising inflation which Westpac estimated would sit at 7%, up from 5.9% at the end of last year.

The price hikes are being directly felt on kitchen tables around the country. In the latest food price figures in March, the cost of fruit and vegetables had increased by 18% in the past year, meat and poultry by nearly 9%. Overall, food prices increased by 7.6%.

While the Government moved to slash the fuel excise by 25 cents per litre in mid-March and reduced road user charges by a comparable amount, the upwards march of prices will be of significant political concern with the Budget less than a month away.

But any relief at the pump from the Government’s move to temporarily cut fuel taxes won’t appear until the next quarter.

ANZ economist Finn Robinson​ said it was striking how costs had increased across the basket of goods and services chosen and weighted every three years to be reflective of what people are spending their money on. ANZ research predicted inflation will sit at 7.4%.

“That is going to be pretty difficult for Kiwi households given that wage inflation is still a fair clip behind,” he said.

High construction costs would last as the sector boomed, despite cooling in the housing market, he said.

“And food prices as well, since the last forecast we have seen global food prices surging so that is going to put more pressure on towards the middle of the year,” he said.

Mark Smith, a senior economist at ASB,​ said domestic inflation usually offset what was happening overseas, but it was now accelerating as costs went up amid a tight labour market. The pandemic’s impact in China had also disrupted global supply chains, leading to higher inflation. Inflation was at 8.5% in the US, and 7% in the UK.

1 NEWS ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner says efforts to curb inflation will be painful for some Kiwis but are necessary (interviewed on April 19)

“It’s a perfect storm of price increases and capacity and demand contributing to why prices are going up – and it’s not just New Zealand, its globally,” he said.

He predicted the Reserve Bank would hike interest rates another 50 basis points, or 1.5%, in May.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said the Government could do more to control domestic inflation,

“In Singapore, Japan and Australia there’s much lower levels of inflation, and yet there is much higher levels in New Zealand as a consequence of the Government not controlling its spending, not removing costs for businesses and ultimately not building productivity into local businesses as well.”