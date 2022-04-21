Inflation a 'real worry' and govt is to blame - National's Christopher Luxon

National Party leader Christopher Luxon spoke about the cost of living from his Botany electorate office in Auckland on Thursday.

Speaking to media, Luxon said inflation hitting 7% is a “real worry” for those in New Zealand, as it meant they would be worse off than they were 12 months ago, and it is only the current government to blame.

“Domestic inflations are at a record high, which the government can control," he said.

He said those in power can “rein in the spending” by assessing where budgets are being spent currently and making cuts on the programmes and areas that no longer require or warrant funding.

“We spend $100 million on a slow train from Hamilton to Auckland. That money could be better directed to some other expenditure or programme,” he said, adding how the $29 billion to be spent on the light rail project “doesn’t feel like a good return on investment”.

“All we’re asking is for the government to think about the wasteful spending," he said.

When asked by reporters what a National government would cut to rein in spending, Luxon said his party would be going “line, by line” checking on programmes that “weren’t having an impact, getting results”.

However, he failed to give specific examples which would get the axe.

Year-on-year inflation in the OECD rose to 7.2% in January, the organisation reported in early March. The highest was the United States at 7.5%, with the lowest rise occuring in Japan at only 2.3%.

Luxon said Grant Robertson is "addicted to spending" and that spending has seen a “massive increase” – at 68% since the current government came into power.

He said he wants to see New Zealand continue to be “a place of opportunity” – whether that be starting a business or raising a family – which is becoming less likely with the current rate of inflation.

“We want to see a government that is getting its financial books in order.”

His comments follow Stats NZ's release of Consumer Price Index figures for the March 2022 quarter on Thursday morning – the Government’s official measure for the cost of living.

The release comes as food and fuel prices soar amid global pandemic disruptions and Russia’s war in Ukraine, causing the biggest cost of living squeeze since the 1990s.

Economists warn the inflation rate is likely to have breached 7%, above the Reserve Bank’s predictions.

On Wednesday, the leader of the Opposition walked back comments made on RNZ about wanting to cancel Labour Day as a public holiday.

The National Party said he supported Matariki being recognised with a public holiday, but Luxon said the cost of doing so needed to be balanced by axeing another public holiday.

“It's a great idea – wonderful holiday, but which of the other holidays are you going to cancel? Because it costs the economy $450m,” he said.

The bill to make Matariki a public holiday passed its final reading in Parliament earlier this month, ahead of the first Matariki public holiday on June 24.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Luxon said government needed to “think about the wasteful spending”.

Later on Newstalk ZB, Luxon clarified that if he won in 2023 he would not end holidays and said the Matariki change was "irreversible".

Last week, Luxon also had to backtrack after saying public transport should not be subsidised at all while speaking to media and was asked about whether the Government’s half-pricing of public transport should continue.

He said it might make sense at the moment but “ultimately, public transport needs to stand on its own feet. It can't be subsidised or underwritten.”

Speaking to Stuff on Wednesday morning, Luxon did a U-turn on those remarks, saying he did not want to remove all public transport subsidies and should have been clearer on Tuesday.

“I probably didn’t express myself as clearly as I could have,” Luxon said.

Denise Piper/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon says the Matariki public holiday will cost too much.

“We will continue to subsidise public transport, operationally and in capital terms, as we have done for over a decade and a half. That’s that part of it.”

Luxon said he was trying to say that he was not keen on subsidising “white elephant” public transport projects like the $100m Te Huia commuter train between Auckland and Hamilton.