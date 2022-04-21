Health Minister Andrew Little announces nine new 'localities' for health reforms

"We do have to make sure there is room in our hospital network for those who are worst infected," Health Minister Andrew Little says.

The Government has given more details on its major health system reforms, announcing the first nine new locality networks which will give advice to the new Health New Zealand and Māori Health Authority due to replace district health boards.

Health Minister Andrew Little announced a major shake-up of health services struggling with overflowing emergency departments, deep inequities, and long surgical waiting lists in April last year. He unveiled plans to create a national health organisation, a Māori Health Authority with spending power, and a new Public Health Authority to centralise public health work.

The new locality networks will provide advice to Health NZ and the Māori Health Authority on the health needs, to be identified by their communities, in a move Little said would give communities more of a say on local health decisions.

The first nine networks will be in Ōtara/Papatoetoe, Hauraki, Taupō/Tūrangi, Wairoa, Whanganui, Porirua, West Coast, Eastern Bay of Plenty and Horowhenua, with the exact geography to be decided by the community. Little said there would be between 60 and 80 localities up and running by July 2024.

“Once Health NZ and the Māori Health Authority have worked with communities to identify their localities, a locality commissioner will be assigned to work with community and providers – to meet and talk about their priorities for local care,” he said. “This targeted engagement will inform a locality plan that will influence local health care services.”

People living in the first nine areas will start to see changes over the next six months and organisations responsible for providing care will start to work more closely together, he said.

“People will have a more direct voice to determine how health services are delivered because locality networks are required to consult, engage and capture the input of the communities they represent including iwi, local authorities and social sector agencies rather than relying on a small number of elected reps under the DHBs.”

Legislation underpinning the reforms was introduced to Parliament in October last year. Fepulea’i Margie Apa is the​ head of the interim Health NZand Riana Manuel (Ngāti Pūkenga, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Kahungunu) ​is leads the interim Māori Health Authority.

The nine areas will be used test ideas about how the approach will be formally established for the national roll-out, due to take place over the next two years.

The new health system will take effect on July 1.