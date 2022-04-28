'Lifeline' Government scheme to tackle skills shortage 'needs extending'

Extending Government support is the only way to bridge the skill shortage in the trades, said Gareth Evans, chair of the Southland and Otago Regional Engineering Collective.

The head of a Dunedin engineering firm says the Government’s apprenticeship dcheme boost has been a success, and needs to be a long-term programme.

Gareth Evans runs FARRA Engineering and chairs the Southland and Otago Regional Engineering Collective (SOREC) and because of the scheme has been able to increase his apprentice intake to three.

He said taking on apprentices was costly, so for profit-driven businesses, especially during a crisis, training was the first to go and had led to a skills shortage.

“We needed to do this 15-20 years ago ... for example, there is no chance that Dunedin can provide enough structural steel engineers to build the new hospital, we’ll have to get workers from overseas.”

Supplied Evans says training is often the first part of a business to go during a crisis such as the Covid-19 pandemic, which can lead to a skills shortage.

He said taking on a new apprentice was a net loss for most businesses due to the cost of supervising and training an inexperienced worker, only becoming a benefit to the business in the long-term.

First year apprentices could start on training wages of just under $17 an hour.

“So even if you're paying the absolute minimum, less than $40,000, that's a loss for the company.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF PM Jacinda Ardern and Education Minister Chris Hipkins were among visitors to MIT Ōtara on Thursday. Hipkins discussed challenges and opportunities Covid-19 presented to training and apprenticeships. (First published September 2020).

He said such costs were why apprentices were usually the first to go in a crisis, such as the one Covid-19 had created, prompting the launch of the scheme in August 2020.

It was initially given a budget of $380 million to run until this month, but was extended to August and $427m.

Employers can get $12,000 a year per first year apprentice, or $6,000 for a second year apprentice.

According to Hugh Miller​, employment general manager at the Ministry of Social Development, over 43,000 apprenticeships have been funded through the scheme since it launched in 2020, and $346.5m had been spent as of the end of March.

Valentina bellomo/Stuff Thomas Winchester, 26, and Ethan Hunter, 18, from Grant Jenkins Contracting pictured in February who have become apprentices through the Government’s regional apprentice initiative, which also began as part of the Covid-19 response.

Evans said the trades were arguably in a worse position now than they were when the scheme launched.

He estimated many businesses operated at a one to eight ratio of apprentices to fully qualified tradespeople, but thanks to the scheme he’d been able to justify a ratio of one to three or one to four.

“If apprenticeships were fully funded, we’d hire someone or divert one of our staff to just be trainers, then we could take maybe one to one,” he said.

Evans said SOREC was founded 4 years ago to get people into engineering, but now they struggled to find people placements, because of the cost burden.

“The work is out there... last week I considered a $9-10 million dollar project, but we could only take on $1 million of that.”

A survey of SOREC members confirmed an increase in apprenticeships was directly attributed to the scheme.

Nick Morris​, owner of Gough Bros Engineering in Invercargill, said he was able to employ two apprentices in 2021, but if the scheme wasn't extended they likely couldn't afford a new one this year.

Sarah Ramsay​, head of United Machinists in Dunedin, said the scheme was a “lifeline” while Covid-19 raged on.

In 2020, as part of the Covid-19 recovery plan, the Government also released a list of vocational training which people could study for free, ranging from plumbing to viticulture and community health.

Minister of Education Chris Hipkins​ said the Government was looking at options and would give an update on the programme's future before the August end date.