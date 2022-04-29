Govt proposal to take exotic forests out of Emissions Trading Scheme could cost $64 billion - report

Climate Change Minister James Shaw announces the Government has released its draft carbon-cutting ideas to the public, so everyone can have a say. Video first published October 2021.

A Government proposal to exclude permanent forests of exotic trees, such as pines, from the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) could cost the economy $64 billion in the coming 15 years, a new report says.

The report, produced by economic consultants Infometrics for carbon-farming lobby group the Climate Forestry Association, has claimed the possible cost of allowing only permanent forests of native trees for carbon credits could amount to $870 per household, per year.

"A ban would have significant implications for how New Zealand might meet its emissions reduction targets," the Infometrics report said.

The Government last month proposed excluding exotic trees from a new category for permanent forests due to enter the ETS in 2023, due to concern that – with carbon credit prices rising – the opening of a new forest category could lead to “large areas of land nationwide” being planted in pines.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Large parts of the Tararua region, including this area east of the Puketoi Range, have been planted in pine forests for carbon credits.

The conversion of productive farm land to forestry has been a contentious issue for rural communities in recent years. Representative of the angst was an event in Pongaroa, Tararua on Tuesday evening, where Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor heard the concerns of farmers who feared the incoming ETS changes would destroy their community.

The Government was also concerned that a greater supply of exotic forests could dampen the price of carbon credits, which in turn disincentives the uptake of lower carbon technologies.

Forests of exotic trees that will be harvested will still be able to earn carbon credits.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff A crowd fills the Pongaroa Hotel to hear agriculture minister Damien O’Connor speak about forestry on Tuesday.

"The problem is not caused by the species. It's not caused by exotic trees. It's caused by the lack of management requirements on these forests,” said Climate Forestry Association spokesperson Dr Sean Weaver​.

“I don't think they're fully taking account of the detrimental impacts of basically replacing one blunt instrument with another.”

The report modelled two scenarios for the years to 2035: the purchase of international carbon credits to replace the projected planting of exotic forests, and the planting of native forests to sequester the carbon that projected exotic forests would have.

The purchasing of the international carbon credits required would amount to a cost of $870 per household, per year, the report said.

The required planting of native trees was “probably totally unrealistic” because it would require 3.6 times as much land as exotic trees.

“It makes no economic sense to convert even marginal farmland to native forest when the same amount of emissions sequestration can be secured from exotic forest using less land,” the report said.

This scenario would cost the economy through the inefficient use of land, the report said.

Ultimately, Infometrics said the policy change could take $64b out of the economy in the coming 15 years.

The Climate Forestry Association did not agree with the Government that incoming ETS changes would lead to an oversupply in exotic forestry, Weaver said.

Weaver, who runs carbon offsetting and forestry business Ekos, said the newly formed association was made up of about a dozen forestry companies, landowners, community groups, investors, and finance companies.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Trees planted near a stockyards west of Pongaroa.

He said the Government should instead improve the rules around how the sector is operated, to prevent farmland from being converted – something the association did not want.

"What the Government's proposing to do would take our sprinters off the field, and put them on the sidelines. Our are sprinters are exotic trees, our exotic forests, [and] our long distance runners are our native forests. And actually, we need them both.

“Taking the sprinters out of the equation would incredibly slow down the climate response that we can deliver as a nation domestically, and that's why we would have to acquire a lot more carbon solutions [credits] from other countries and send a whole lot of money over to those countries in order to pay for that.”

Submissions on the Government’s proposal closed last week.

Forestry Minister Stuart Nash, in a statement, said he expected “frank feedback on the proposals”.

“I want to reiterate the importance of the consultation and be clear that no decisions have been made.”