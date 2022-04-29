'We are struggling': Top psychiatrist's warning amid increasing mental health demand

Minister of Health Andrew Little announces mental health funding for universities in Auckland

Mental health services are in a poorer state than they were four years ago with clinicians struggling to care for the sickest patients, a top doctor says, raising serious doubts about Government pledges to dramatically improve the service in the face of increasing demand.

Data provided to National MP Matt Doocey​ in response to a written parliamentary question shows there are only about two more full-time psychiatrists and 13 psychologists working across the nation’s hospitals compared with 2017 when Labour took office.

The Government in 2019 committed $1.9 billion over four years to mental health, which saw the number of clinicians rise after they had been declining, but Dr Matthew Jenkins, ​the acting chair of the New Zealand National Committee of the Royal Australasian New Zealand College of Psychiatry, said the overall gain has been lost as the population has grown.

“We are struggling to manage the most unwell at the moment,” he said.

“There are workforce struggles across the board. There are a huge number of vacancies and the number of FTE [full-time equivalents] available doesn’t match population growth.”

Fewer clinicians in other specialisms were being attracted to work in mental health, which also pointed to the extreme pressure the sector is under amid a global shortage.

The majority of psychiatrists were trained overseas, with most of the workforce aged over 54, he said.

Mental health was a central election issue. But improving the service as it grapples with workforce pressures and increased demand was "a tall ask”, he said.

The college was working with the Ministry of Health to increase the number of trainee positions.

However, a report released last month by the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission found there had been no improvements in mental health services despite the $1.9 billion investment.

It found much more was needed to address the pressure on specialist services caring for those with the most severe needs and on top of this, the Government needed a plan.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party MP Matt Doocey was blocked from getting a briefing on a mental health report at the health select committee. (File photo)

Doocey, who sits on the health select committee, said it was clear there was no plan to ease the workforce issues. He had asked for a briefing on the report, but had been blocked by other committee members.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has said two thirds of the funding has gone towards the health system, funding more community programmes and initiatives hoped to stop people needing hospital-level care.

Health Minister Andrew Little was approached for comment.