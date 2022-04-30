Government pays up to $600k for prime Auckland office space to lie empty

Opposition Transport spokesman Simeon Brown says the government is spending millions on "pet projects" that don't deliver.

The Government is being criticised for paying up to $600,000 in rent for an empty high-end waterfront commercial office meant to house the project headquarters for the cancelled bike bridge over the Waitematā Harbour.

A written parliamentary question to Transport Minister Michael Wood showed the Government had leased the second floor of Pier21 in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter – an office space of more than 1040m².

“The lease commenced on 11 September 2021 and is ongoing until 30 April 2023,” Wood said.

The lease began three weeks before the Government scrapped the proposed $785 million Northern Pathway project in October.

The project had been widely criticised, even by cycling advocates – many of whom considered it an overkill solution to providing cycle and walking links across the harbour.

A total of $685m had been earmarked for the bridge itself, with an additional $100m for cycling connections on both the North Shore and city sides.

As of September last year, Waka Kotahi had spent $51m on designs, consultants and engineering plan fees.

Since then the Government has agreed to direct $150m of the project’s original $785m budget to cover sunk costs and conduct further work to get a ferry or bus shuttle service up and running.

While the written question said the lease value was “commercially sensitive”, a report released by Bayleys Realty Group earlier this year estimated the area’s commercial rents to be between $450 and $600 per square metre.

This would put the cost of the Pier21 office space at between $468,000 and $624,000.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF National transport spokesperson Simeon Brown calls the office an “absolute waste of money”.

Wood said in a follow-up written question that there were currently no employees working on the Northern Pathway walking and cycling bridge project.

“I am advised that 3.2 [employees] are working on alternatives to the walking and cycling bridge.”

National Party transport spokesperson Simeon Brown said the office was an “absolute waste of money” and demonstrated the Government's blasé attitude when it came to spending.

“It comes back to the chaotic decision-making which was made, where you had this office lease signed three weeks before the Government actually cancelled the project,” Brown said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The 1040m² space on floor two is estimated to cost between $450,000 and $600,000 annually.

“The left hand not talking to the right hand.”

A spokesperson for Wood’s office said the terms of the lease state that the space was not able to be subleased.

“The minister has been advised that Waka Kotahi is working through alternative uses for the space during the committed lease period and exploring all options with the landlord.”

Wood had “pressed on officials” the need for an urgent resolution, the spokesperson said.