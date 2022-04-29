Eleventh-hour reprieve sought in Chinese extradition case

The spotlight is on Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi to decide if Kyung Yup Kim will have a further reprieve. (File photo)

Lawyers for a New Zealand resident due to be extradited to China to face a murder charge are counting on an eleventh-hour extension of the no-extradition promise that comes to an end this weekend.

Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi had previously said steps would not be taken to surrender Kyung Yup Kim to China before Saturday April 30.

Faafoi’s spokesperson said he was still considering possible next steps in the case.

Kim’s lawyer, Tony Ellis, is seeking international protection for the man. He said he hoped to send a complaint to the United Nations this weekend – with a copy to Faafoi – and in it ask the UN for interim measures to stop the extradition while the complaint was considered.

It’s believed to be the first time the UN has been asked for interim measures in a New Zealand case.

Faafoi has also been asked to stop the extradition because of Kim’s ill health.

Kim​, who turns 47 this year and lives in Auckland, lost his most recent Supreme Court bid to stop the extradition.

He was born in South Korea but came to New Zealand in 1989, aged 14, and is a permanent resident. He has two New Zealand-born children.

He visited Shanghai in 2009 and says he is innocent of the “intentional homicide” of a young woman there.

The Supreme Court decision on April 13 was the latest step in Kim’s marathon process to avoid being turned over to China where he fears torture and an unfair trial in a system that virtually guarantees conviction.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Kim’s lawyer, Tony Ellis, wants to prevent Kim being surrendered while attempts continue to stop his extradition. (File photo)

The court was asked to decide whether Faafoi had a reasonable basis to decide that Kim would not be at risk of torture or an unfair trial if he was extradited.

China made assurances through diplomatic channels, at first that Kim would not be executed if he was found guilty, but later expanded to cover other concerns.

Human rights advocates criticised the minister and the court for accepting it was reasonable to rely on the assurances.

China director at Human Rights Watch, Sophie Richardson, said there was plenty of evidence that China’s “diplomatic assurances” were not to be trusted.

”In yielding to Beijing’s request to send him to China for trial, New Zealand risks setting a dangerous precedent: accepting unenforceable promises from a notoriously abusive government and sidestepping obligations to combat torture,” she said.

Faafoi took the advice of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, about the reliability of the assurances, which included New Zealand consular staff access to Kim at least every 48 hours in the investigation phase, and within a short period if Kim asked for it.

Supplied China Director at Human Rights Watch, Sophie Richardson, says China’s promises are unenforceable.

He was told that China had a powerful incentive to be seen to stick to the assurances because it wants international law enforcement co-operation to return other alleged criminals.

Ellis has called the Supreme Court outcome an “appalling” human rights decision for watering down protections against torture and unfair trial.

Kim is said to have a small brain tumour, depression, and liver and kidney disease.

Ellis said the complaint to the UN human rights committee claimed that the extradition decision breached the international covenant on civil and political rights and the convention against torture.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Former Minister of Justice Amy Adams first decided Kim should be surrendered for extradition in 2015. (File photo)

A spokesperson for Faafoi said he was continuing to consider the Supreme Court decision and “possible next steps”.

He now has responsibility for the extradition decision originally made by former Minister of Justice, Amy Adams in 2015.