Faeces left on MP's car 'so bad it's funny'

When Labour MP Ingrid Leary set off for work on Friday morning, the last thing she expected to find was faeces scattered on her car.

Leary represents Taieri, an electorate which covered South Dunedin to South Otago, and had no idea why she was targeted.

“It's so bad I find it funny,” she said.

“I can't fathom what it takes to motivate someone to do that.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Ingrid Leary, Taieri MP.

“It might be perverse of me to think that, but I had to laugh and sigh at the same time... it's not even an election year.”

Leary moved to Dunedin to run for the seat in 2020, and was not known for courting controversy.

She hoped it was dog faeces, but as they were large for a dog, she couldn’t rule out they came from a human. Either way, she said they were stale and most likely collected over a long period of time.

“I feel sorry for the person who did it, it must have taken a lot of effort to curate it.”

She said she was a do-it-yourself kind of person, so had promptly removed the faeces.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Taieri MP Ingrid Leary, right, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

“All I can say... contact me and let’s have a yarn. If you're feeling that frustrated about life or what our Government has done, we can have a yarn.”

She accepted walk-in appointments to her Hillside Rd office between Tuesday and Friday from 10am, had an office in Mosgiel staffed every day, and on Mondays visited the Milton and Balclutha offices.

“I usually respond to Facebook messages within a day.”

Leary said it would be “disturbing” if it happened again and couldn't think of why she was targeted.

Ingrid Leary/Supplied Leary said it happened in South Dunedin, but didn't know the reason behind it.

She didn't think it was to do with her being a woman, despite misogyny against female MPs being a topic of discussion in other parts of the country.

On Thursday, there had been a combined branch hui of female MPs in Dunedin, which included Christchurch MP for Ilam, Sarah Pallett, who was recently a target of online harassment by a member of National's youth wing.

She said what she experienced “paled in significance” to the way female politicians, and especially the prime minister, was treated.