Candidates, experts and advocates call for more diversity in local government

Local Government New Zealand is launching a campaign to increase diversity and voter turnout, in the lead-up to October's elections.

Council candidates, experts and advocates say those at the top need to make local government more accessible and a safer space to be if the country’s local bodies are going to truly reflect New Zealand communities.

There is a persistent sense that local government is pale, stale and male. And while research shows representation is becoming more diverse, there is still a long way to go.

Low pay, workload, a lack of inclusion, and disconnection with the powers and business of local government all act as barriers.

Low pay, workload, a lack of inclusion, and disconnection with the powers and business of local government all act as barriers to a more diverse range of Kiwis engaging with local government.

Meanwhile, the rise in personal attacks levelled at those in public-facing positions acts as another deterrent to running.

This has resulted in both a lack of diversity in local government across the motu, and a general lack of engagement.

Of the current mayors, councillors and other elected members 40.5% are women, compared to 50.4% of the general population; 13.5% are Māori (17.1% of general population), and representation of multi-ethnic and Pacific communities remains low.

The average age of elected members is 56-60, with only 13.9% under the age of 40. This is despite the average age of the general population sitting at 37.9 years.

Meanwhile, low voter turnout at local government elections has decreased during the past four decades.

In 2019, the portion of eligible Kiwis who voted in local government elections was just 41.7%, which raised issues of democratic legitimacy. This sat in stark contrast to an 82% turnout at the 2020 general elections.

First-time council candidate Sylvia Yang says the abuse levelled at women councillors in recent years doesn't deter her. In fact, this lack of understanding and empathy pushes her.

First-time local government candidate Sylvia Yang said the lack of diverse representation needed to change, but there were barriers to young people, migrants, and those from ethnic minority backgrounds entering council.

In 2018, Auckland gained its first ever Chinese-Kiwi councillor – Paul Young. He remains the only Chinese-New Zealand councillor in Auckland.

This is despite growing Chinese migrant and Asian populations. In 2018, people of Asian descent made up 16% of the country’s population. That’s projected to grow to 26% by 2014.

And in Auckland, 44% of people will likely identify with an Asian ethnicity in 2043, according to Stats NZ projections.

Local government business is about more than rats, rates and rubbish.

Yang – a 39-year-old Chinese-born Kiwi – said she wanted to “walk the talk”, and encourage those from diverse ethnic backgrounds and age groups to run.

Some people didn’t understand the business and purpose of local government, due to a lack of accessible information. Others did not have the capacity to take on extra work, she said.

But given what the world had been through in the past couple of years, “maybe it’s time to change all that”.

Women councillors have spoken at length about the constant abuse and personal attacks. But for Yang, this was a reason to run. “It pushes me.”

There was a discrepancy between the experiences of ethnic minorities and the Pākehā world, she said.

“I don’t know if I can be the bridge or be one little brick on that bridge. I hope more people will join that force, and be bricks to close that gap.”

Former Wellington City Council candidate Humphrey Hanley has the rare skin-blistering condition epidermyolsis bullosa (EB), which means he has to spend four hours every morning bandaging his skin before he can start the day.

Former Wellington council candidate and disabilities advocate Humphrey Hanley said the value of lived experience was “irrefutable”.

Hanley, who is a member of Wellington City Council’s accessibility advisory group, said nobody wanted someone else speaking on their behalf.

But current structures meant there were too many barriers to people with disabilities joining local government.

The cost of funding campaigns was prohibitive for some. And attending candidate events at inaccessible venues immediately put those with physical disabilities on an uneven playing field. “We can’t participate on an equal platform. It’s an unconscious barrier to equality.”

Until those in power made it safe and accessible for people with disabilities to run for council, problems would persist, he said.

Until those in power made it safe and accessible for people with disabilities to run for council, problems would persist, Hanley says.

A 2020 LGNZ survey looked at age, gender, ethnicity, income and education demographics, but failed to examine representation of those with disabilities. While there was no fresh data, advocates said there was a gap in disability leadership.

This year, Auckland Council has launched an accessibility strategy to assist candidates and voters by providing things like help filling out forms and sign language translators.

Hanley has the rare, genetic, blistering-skin condition, epidermolysis​ bullosa​ (EB), this means he has different needs when it comes to issues at the heart of local government policy, like transport, housing and safe streets.

About one in four New Zealanders have some form of disability, but that was not reflected in local government. And the lack of representation at the highest levels deterred people from running. “It’s a vicious cycle,” Hanley said.

Local government researcher Dr Andy Asquith says too many councillors and council officers lack the wherewithal to make bold changes.

Local government expert, and former Palmerston North mayoral candidate Dr Andy Asquith, said New Zealanders didn’t fully appreciate the strength and power of local government.

“Part of that goes back to that mindset in New Zealand that local government is about rats, rates and rubbish.”

Legislation gave local government wide-reaching powers to implement policies and bylaws to improve the “four wellbeings”: economic, social, cultural and environmental.

But the lack of vision among councillors and council officials translated into a lack of public engagement and desire to run for local government bodies, he said.

“I think New Zealand deserves better local government than it’s got. The calibre of a lot of people in local government leaves a lot to be desired,” he said.

LGNZ chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene says issues have built up over time, and it will take more than one election cycle to make lasting change.

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene said those issues had built up over time.

In an effort to make Aotearoa a more inclusive and active local democracy, LGNZ was launching a campaign focused on increasing diversity and voter turnout.

“This is the bold ambition, and we know it will take more than one election cycle to make lasting changes,” Freeman-Greene said.

The current Future for Local Government review presented an opportunity to address those issues.

But one of the biggest challenges was that people didn’t realise serving on local councils presented an opportunity to make a real difference to people’s lives, she said.

The new campaign, called Vote 22, championed local government as a place for everyone, in the lead-up to October’s elections.

“This year, things must change to deliver local democracy that represents all communities, especially after this pandemic,” Freeman-Greene said.

LGNZ president Stuart Crosby said people needed to learn more about their local candidates, consider their motivations and vision, and have their voice heard when they voted.

“Now is not the time for people to turn off. It’s time for everyone to be heard and included; to shape the community they live in as Aotearoa’s looks to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic,” Crosby said.