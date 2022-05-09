Extradition: Brain tumour may have worsened for man facing trial in China, lawyer says
The subject of New Zealand’s first extradition request from China, a South Korean-born New Zealand resident who has spent a decade on what his lawyer calls “torture row”, has developed concerning headaches, his lawyer says.
Kyung Yup Kim is fighting extradition to China, where he is wanted in relation to a murder case. He had a small brain tumour diagnosed about a year ago, said his lawyer, Tony Ellis, who is mounting a vigorous challenge to stop Kim being sent to China.
Kim, who turns 47 this year, was the first person China asked to extradite from New Zealand, court decisions said. Police in Shanghai alleged he committed a murder there in 2009, which he denied.
Kim is now showing the health effects of being on “torture row” and “death row,” Ellis said, saying this was seen overseas where prolonged threat of torture or death affected the health of the prisoner.
Ellis wrote to the Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi at the weekend to say that Kim had been having “concerning headaches” that were bad enough for him to see his doctor. One of the possibilities was that the condition of his brain tumour or aneurysm, or both, had changed.
But Kim also had severe depression and the stress of the extradition case could be worsening that, and causing headaches, Ellis said.
Few New Zealand-based mental health professionals would have experience of a client held on “torture row” for 10 years, Ellis said, asking Faafoi for extra psychological or psychiatric help, or both. A more proactive approach was needed, he said.
Faafoi, who decided to surrender Kim for extradition, did not want to comment.
Ellis said he had a real concern for Kim if Faafoi still decided to extradite him.
Kim was due for a brain scan in May or June and his doctor was trying to arrange that to be as soon as possible. Faafoi would be given a copy of the neurosurgeon’s report, Ellis said.
The combination of two sources of stress – the extradition case and the tumour – was unusual and called for a compassionate approach, Ellis said.
Kim has fought the extradition request, saying he was in danger of being tortured, and would not have a fair trial in a system that virtually guaranteed conviction.
In response, New Zealand courts said Kim could only be extradited if Chinese authorities gave assurances about how he would be treated, including that he would not be tortured and would get a fair trial.
Kim’s lawyers said China’s record of human rights abuses meant the assurances given through diplomatic channels could not be trusted.
However, on April 13 the Supreme Court ruled Faafoi, had a reasonable basis for deciding Kim was not at risk of torture or an unfair trial in China.
Since then Kim’s lawyers asked for time to make a complaint to the United Nations human rights committee and interim measures that would stop extradition until the complaint was decided. They also asked Faafoi to reconsider based on Kim’s worsening health.
Faafoi said last week that he was considering Kim’s health, and would not take steps to surrender him without giving reasonable notice of his intention.
Kim is a South Korean citizen granted permanent residence since he came to New Zealand in 1989. He has two daughters and other close family members who are New Zealand citizens.
China sought his extradition in 2011. He was arrested at his home in Auckland, and spent more than five years in custody, more than two years confined to his home, and to date close to three years on bail.
