$230 million for trade apprenticeships training in the Budget

Deputy PM and Finance Minister Grant Robertson is joined by Education Minister Chris Hipkins to announce increased support for trades training.

The Government will put $230 million into its apprenticeship boost scheme, Education Minister Chris Hipkins has said, but it will halve the subsidy for its first year.

Hipkins announced the scheme, which subsidised employers for taking on apprentices, would be extended until the end of next year, in a post-Cabinet announcement in Wellington at the Beehive on Monday.

It means another 24,000 apprentices will get support and 14,000 will continue to be supported, however, the subsidy for the first year of an apprenticeship has been dropped from $1000 a month to $500. The second year subsidy is also $500.

“A locally trained workforce provides for greater economic security. It delivers a highly skilled workforce to build infrastructure, or design the technology needed to future-proof the economy, while ensuring good jobs for New Zealanders,” he said.

“There’s no question that skills shortages have been something New Zealand has suffered from for some time.”

About 17,000 employers were involved in the program, which Hipkins said had been successful. The scheme targeted the first two years of an apprenticeship.

“We know that its allowed them to keep people on … even when they have been at the toughest points of the global pandemic.”

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the subsidy for the first year was dropping because the Government wanted to make a “targeted investment”.

“It is a sign ... we are targeting our spending to make sure we have the biggest impact,” he said.

“The feedback we have had from employers is that they will welcome this, they will continue to use it.

Sami Baker was 18 when she realised she wasn't destined for an office job. The now 30-year-old got a job working as a laborer for Treetech in Christchurch and it went well.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced more funding for trade apprenticeships. (File photo)

She was soon offered a three-year apprenticeship to train to be an arborist and loved spending her days up in the treetops.

"It was two days of theory and the rest was on the job training from crew members that were more experienced," she said.

"It was great, it was hands-on, and every day was different."

Baker worked for Treetech for five years and said it was a good way to enter the industry.

"You can do a one-year training programme and become a qualified arborist but for me I think the apprenticeship scheme was the best way."

Baker and her partner Sam James – who was also an apprentice arborist – now run their own company called His + Hers Tree Care, based in Hororata.

They are now in a position where they are looking to take on an apprentice of their own.

“About a year ago my partner and I started our own company out in Selwyn... It's just the two of us, and we need to get an apprentice ourselves,” Baker said.

“I'm definitely at a stage where I believe I could train someone up.”

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni also announced more funding for 1600 new Mana in Mahi places over the new two years. She also said there would be more support for Māori Trades Training.

“New Zealand is seeing a huge boom in construction and building, and we have plenty of people willing and ready to take up the opportunities it provides, however, many lack the foundational skills to realise their potential,” she said.

“Today’s announcement will go a long way to bridging this skills gap and providing work-ready employees for New Zealand businesses.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined the post-Cabinet briefing by video call. She has returned from duties overseas, but is isolating after fiance Clarke Gayford tested positive for Covid-19.

The Government will announce its 2022 Budget, outlining how it will spend $6 billion, shortly after 2pm on May 19.