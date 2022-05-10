Trans-Tasman wage gap has grown by $6600 since 2017: ACT

ACT leader David Seymour has grilled Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in question time, claiming that the wage gap between New Zealand and Australia has grown under her watch.

In Parliament on Tuesday, Seymour produced figures claiming that the average wage gap between a New Zealander’s annual pay packet and an Australian’s had grown by $6600 since 2017.

On ACT’s figures, adjusted for an exchange rate of $A1 to $1.08, the gap between the median wages of the two countries sits at 29 per cent, up from just over 26 per cent in 2017.

In 2017, median hourly earnings in New Zealand were $24, while an Australian earned $A30 ($32.4). In 2021 a New Zealander earned $27.33 each hour while Australians earned $A36 (NZ$38.91), the figures showed.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff David Seymour. MP’s speak to the media before moving into the House of Representatives debating chamber for question time.

READ MORE:

* Why wages are higher in Australia and what it says about New Zealand's economy

* Wealthy could mostly get around the 39% top tax rate, experts say

* The minimum and living wage gap in closing, but not fast enough

* Australian union calls for end to minimum wage, wants living wage instead



While the relative difference between the two wages has increased on ACT’s figures, rising standards of living in both countries have meant that the dollar value of the difference, per hour, has shot up.

Overall, an Australian working 40 hours a week, for 52 weeks on the median wage would make $A74,880 ($80,932.8), whereas a New Zealander on the median wage would earn $56,846, an overall annual wage gap of $24,086 adjusted for exchange rate.

“New Zealand is being thrashed in the trans-Tasman battle for ideas, talent and capital”, ACT Leader David Seymour said.

“Australian workers have grown $6600 a year better off than their Kiwi counterparts since 2017.”

On the ACT Party figures, which are taken from the New Zealand Household Labour Force Survey and the Australian Bureau of Statistics and uses an average exchange rate of A$1:NZ$1.08, the earnings gap per hour has grown from $8.40 to $11.58.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern responded to Seymour by pushing on the Government’s adoption of Fair Pay Agreements, which the Government says will raise wages.

“And again, an issue that successive governments have seen Mr Speaker, and one in which we've been very clear, that part of driving productivity includes driving innovation within industry,” Ardern said.

“Higher wages prompting that investment in innovation is one of the reasons that we have promoted the fair pay agreement as a way of, instead of just driving towards low wages and poor terms and conditions for workers, encourages investment that enables greater productivity – and I note again for the member that fair pay agreements is something that Australia have indeed adopted and implemented.”

Both ACT and National oppose Fair Pay Agreements.

The trans-Tasman wage gap has been a perennial topic of debate in New Zealand for decades – as the comparative economic fortunes and inflation in the two countries wax and wane.

In the lead-up to the 2008 election, then Opposition leader John Key push heavily on the issue, even setting up the short-lived 2025 Taskforce, headed by former National Party leader and Reserve Bank Governor, Don Brash.

But there is one current key difference.

From 2008-2012, the exchange rate difference was far higher than it was today, further fuelling the gap. Today the exchange rate is hovering round 90 cents or above, meaning that $1 is worth 90 Australian cents more. But back in the period between 2008 and 2012, a New Zealand dollar frequently only bought between 75 and 80 Australian cents.

Not only were the wages higher in Australia, those wages bought significantly more New Zealand dollars than they do today. Fuelled by the then mining investment boom in Australia, the pull factor for New Zealanders wanting to earn money in Australia, perhaps to pay off a student loan or save money to buy things back in New Zealand was higher.

Since 2017, the exchange rate has been much more stable, with the New Zealand dollar consistently buying more than 90 Australian cents.

The Government has claimed that its fair pay agreements, which seek to partly emulate Australia’s modern awards industrial relations structure will help to lift wages by creating sector-wide bargaining practices.

The ACT Party blames, among other things, New Zealand’s restrictive foreign direct investment regime – which governs who can invest in New Zealand and what sort of investments they can make.

“One reason our productivity is so low is because, according to the OECD, it’s harder to send overseas investment to New Zealand than to China, Saudi Arabia, and Myanmar, leaving Kiwis with less capital to work with,” Seymour said.

“We attract less investment than nearly any small country. The amount of capital Kiwis have to work with is embarrassingly low. Investment drives productivity and wage growth because workers use more and better technology to produce more and better goods and services.”