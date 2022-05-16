NZ Government to launch plan for 'three-decade-long' climate transition

Climate Change Minister James Shaw is interviewed by TVNZ's Breakfast show, about the release of maps showing the localised effects of climate-change-driven sea-level rises.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw is today launching a “three-decade-long” economic transition that will fundamentally reshape New Zealand’s economy and society.

At midday, the Government is releasing its long-awaited first emissions reduction plan. It will outline what regulatory changes and financial sticks and carrots will be wielded in the fight to drive down the country’s emissions to reach a target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

“What you’re talking about here is a three-decade-long economic transition that affects all of our major industries,” Shaw said.

“It affects how we design our towns and cities, it affects the quality of the houses that we live in. It affects the method by which we get to and from work in and so on. So in that sense, yes, it is a very far-reaching transition.”

While Shaw would not be drawn on whether it was the biggest change to New Zealand society since the Rogernomics reform period of the 1980s – “You can understand why I’m hesitant about the comparison,” he said – what he describes is the first step in a far-reaching reorganisation of the economy and society over the coming 30 years.

The approach, which is expected to lean heavily on recommendations by the Climate Commission, will see the Government identify sectors and industries where targeted interventions will drive down emissions. The current emissions trading scheme is expected to be further modified and have a less central role in emissions reduction.

Shaw said that, if successful, the plan would decouple New Zealand’s economic growth path from its emissions path – something few countries have managed to do.

“For donkey years, our economy has continued to grow and develop ... the pollution that we put into the atmosphere has been tied to that,” Shaw said. “And there’s only about 20 countries in the world that have successfully decoupled their emissions from their economy. And now we have a plan to do that.”

But the plan released today – which Stuff understands could include new public transport measures, energy efficiency subsidies and possibly a new congestion charge in Auckland – will only be a success if they actually work to drive down emissions, Shaw said.

“For me, the proof of the pudding will always be when we can actually see the trend of downward emissions. That’s the measure by which I see my success as a minister,” he said.

The National Party, which last week signed up to the Emissions Budgets and is surging in the polls – a Taxpayers’ Union Curia Research Poll released over the weekend showed that National and ACT had the numbers to govern – will run a sharp eye over the proposals.

“This is a government that doesn’t get things done, so we have to watch really carefully that we don’t see pet ideological projects that have poor return on investment,” National leader Christopher Luxon said.

The politics of climate have changed significantly over the past few years, since National supported the Zero Carbon Act, and both Luxon and Deputy Nicola Willis reiterated support for the goals on Sunday.

“We’ve been really clear, we support the targets and we support the caps – the emissions budgets – because they fall out of those, and we’re very supportive with the ends. What we're going to be interrogating very closely is the means,” Luxon said on Sunday.

“What we’re looking for are projects that actually can accelerate our emissions reduction at the least cost. And so it’s the same mindset that we have to apply to general government spending that we have to apply to the emissions reduction plan as well.”

The National Party has been running a campaign on a so-called “cost of living crisis”, attempting to sheet the blame for 6.9% inflation to the Government. According to Luxon, climate change will likely fit into the party’s broader critique of Labour.

“And what I'd say to you, as I think there are things that governments can do to accelerate our emissions reduction, but it's understanding the role of government versus the role of the sector or the industry to be able to achieve those outcomes.”

Shaw was due to launch the plan today with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is now sick with Covid-19 and will not attend.