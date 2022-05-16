Watch Live: Grant Robertson to give post-Cabinet press conference

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will front the media at the Government’s post-Cabinet press conference at 4pm.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who usually holds the press conference, is currently sick with Covid-19 and will not be attending.

Robertson, who is also minister of finance, is expected to face questions around the Government’s new Emissions Reductions Plan, which he helped launch on Monday morning.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Grant Robertson will face questions during the weekly post-Cabinet press conference.

It provides a blueprint for New Zealand to begin reducing emissions across the entire economy, with a target of net-zero by 2050.

He will also likely face questions around the Government’s Budget, which he is due to hand down at 2pm on Thursday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Climate Change Minister James Shaw and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Grant Robertson deliver speeches in the Emissions Reduction Plan lockup in the Banquet Hall of Parliament.

The announcement this morning included subsidies for big energy users to move away from coal boilers. It also included a soon-to-be-announced scheme for low income earners to be able to trade old cars for scrap and receive a subsidy to purchase a lower emissions vehicle.