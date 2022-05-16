Government sanctions Belarusian leaders and military for support of Ukraine invasion

New Zealand's Hercules mission comes as Russia’s Ukraine offensive shows no sign of slowing down.

The Government has sanctioned the leaders and military of Belarus, an eastern European country that has supported Russia's war against Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta on Monday evening announced that 27 Belarusian leaders and the country’s military would be sanctioned, as “Belarusian territory has been used to launch attacks into Ukraine”.

“Aotearoa New Zealand condemns all involved in assisting Russia in their unjustified and illegal war, and we call on Belarus to immediately renounce their support for this war,” Mahuta said.

The latest sanctions add to a list of more than 700 people and entities already targeted by the Government.

Mstyslav Chernov/AP Ukrainian servicemen inspect a house during a reconnaissance mission in a recently retaken village on the outskirts of Kharkiv in east Ukraine..

Russia invaded Ukraine in February, and after failing to take the capital Kyiv has continued to try to seize territory in the country’s east. The United Nations estimates more than 11.3 million people have fled their homes, including more than 4m people who have sought refuge in other countries.

Belarus, which neighbours both Russia and Ukraine, has hosted within its territory Russian troops that invaded and fired missiles into Ukraine. The former Soviet nation has for decades been ruled by Alexander Lukashenko, a strongman who has retained close ties to Putin’s Russia as other eastern European nations aligned themselves with the West.

Lukashenko was among the Belarusian political and military leaders to be sanctioned by the Government, Mahuta said. The Government had previously put 12 Belarusian leaders on a travel ban list; all would be sanctioned to the full extent under the Russian Sanctions Act.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced the latest round of sanctions placed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Those sanctioned cannot under law travel to New Zealand, have aircraft or ships owned or controlled by them enter New Zealand, or hold assets or do business in New Zealand.

Last week, Mahuta announced sanctions against a Russian “troll farm” – the Internet Research Agency – as well as other organisations and five people who were responsible for Russian disinformation and malicious cyber attacks.

Also sanctioned last week was the Wagner Group, a private Russian military firm which has employed mercenaries to fight in conflicts in support in Russia.

Supplied Alexander Abramov owns a super yacht and is reportedly worth about $6 billion.

The Government has not sanctioned New Zealand-linked Russian businessman Alexander Abramov, though Australia has.

Australia sanctioned Abramov in April, citing his position as co-founder and chairman of major Russian steel firm Evraz. The United Kingdom sanctioned Evraz earlier this month, saying it was of strategic significance to Russia as it produced the railway wheels and tracks used to move soldiers and supplies to Ukraine.

Abramov owns a fifth of Evraz, and was chairman of its board until he resigned in March. He also owns a luxury lodge in Northland, and has been developing housing in Auckland through the company Targa Capital.

Mahuta’s office has been asked for comment in regard to Abramov and Evraz.