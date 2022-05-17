Live: $90 million earmarked for in-school mental health programme

A $90 million funding boost will expand an in-school mental health and wellbeing program for nearly 200,000 primary and intermediate-aged children.

Health Minister Andrew Little, who is in Christchurch for another pre-budget mental health announcement on Tuesday, said the money would go towards starting the Mana Ake school-based programme in Northland, Counties Manukau, Bay of Plenty, Lakes and West Coast regions, as well as continuing services set up in Canterbury and Kaikōura post-earthquakes.

“We know that early intervention is one of the best ways we encourage better mental wellbeing for young New Zealanders and through their lives,” Little said.

It gives children the skills and support to deal with issues such as grief, loss, parental separation and bullying. It also provides advice, guidance and workshops for parents, whānau and teachers.

Mental health provision is set to be a key election issue after the Covid-19 pandemic added even more stress to families, while doctors have warned the child and adolescent mental health system is already in crisis as a result of years-long underfunding.

Early intervention meant children may not need hospital-level mental health care, which can help ease pressure on the system, Karaitiana Tickell (Ngāi Tahu), ​the chief executive of Purapura Whetu Trust – a kaupapa Māori health and social services provider based in Christchurch – said.

Families were seriously struggling with pandemic-related distress and the increased cost of living, while parental drug and alcohol use was increasing.

The funding boost better supported providers working in the community, whose staff included psychologists, social workers, counsellors, teachers and youth workers, he said.

It resulted in better and more joined-up community mental health support for children and their families, and could also mean issues around child protection could be picked up sooner.

Little said the ministry was already co-designing the program with each community it was set up in, with the scheme ready later this year.

“That means important considerations such as cultural competencies are observed, and children get support in a way that is meaningful to them,” he said.

Youth mental health is part of the Cooperation Agreement between Labour and the Greens.

The Government is set to reveal how it will spend $6 billion in the May 19 Budget, but has already revealed some initiatives, including funding for truancy prevention and more police.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said this year’s budget will focus on climate change and the health reforms.