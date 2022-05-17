Government considering sanctioning New Zealand-linked Russian oligarch

The Government is actively considering sanctioning New Zealand-linked Russian oligarch Alexander Abramov, though such a move could have "impacts on New Zealanders".

Abramov, who owns a luxury lodge in Northland, and has been developing housing in New Zealand through a local company, was sanctioned by Australia last month under a legal regime comparable to New Zealand’s.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta on Tuesday confirmed the Government was deciding whether to directly sanction Abramov.

“We've got to make our own determinations based on Abramov's, I guess, interactions here in New Zealand. And there will be a layered level of interactions that we will have to assess the full impact of sanctions against him, but also the impacts on New Zealanders.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the Government was considering whether it would sanction Alexander Abramov, a Russian businessman with ties to New Zealand.

Mahuta did not further specify what the impacts for New Zealanders may be. She said a decision would be reached “when we’ve got the information”.

“When we're able to complete our assessment on full impacts of sanctioning certain individuals and what it may mean for New Zealanders.”

Mahuta would not comment on whether Australia had shared information about its sanctioning of Abramov.

"I'm not going to discuss the details of specific cases, but I can say there was a regular sharing of information between Australia and New Zealand in particular, around individuals, services, and entities and the way in which the sanctions regime has applied in their country.”

Supplied Alexander Abramov owns a super yacht and is reportedly worth about $6 billion.

Questions put to Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade regarding the country's sanctioning of Abramov have gone unanswered for two weeks.

A spokesman for Abramov has been contacted for comment.

Australia sanctioned Abramov in April, citing his position as co-founder and chairman of major Russian steel firm Evraz.

The United Kingdom sanctioned Evraz earlier this month, saying it was of strategic significance to Russia as it produced the railway wheels and tracks used to move soldiers and supplies to Ukraine.

Abramov owns a fifth of Evraz, and was chairman of its board until he resigned in March.

David White/Stuff Russian Billionaire Alexander Abramov owns this palatial property in Helena Bay, Northland.

He also owns a luxury lodge in Northland, and has been developing housing in New Zealand through the company Targa Capital.

Targa’s directors have acknowledged most of Targa’s funding comes from Abramov and say it has helped build 1000 homes, mainly apartments, in Auckland, Wellington and Queenstown.

Mahuta on Monday announced the Government would sanction 27 Belarusian leaders and Belarus’ military, as “Belarusian territory has been used to launch attacks into Ukraine”.

Those sanctioned cannot under law travel to New Zealand, have aircraft or ships owned or controlled by them enter New Zealand, or hold assets or do business in New Zealand.