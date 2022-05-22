Jacinda Ardern congratulates next Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Australian Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will be sworn in as prime minister after his Labor party clinched victory.

Outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Liberal party-led coalition was seeking a fourth three-year term.

The cost of living and climate change were key election issues.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern already spoke to the new leader via phone and says she will meet with him in person soon.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Australia's new prime minister-elect Anthony Albanese, saying the two countries will work “even more closely together” and pointing to easing trans-Tasman business, supporting New Zealanders living in Australia and “deepening” Pacific partnerships.

Ardern said she hoped to see Albanese in person in the “near future” but had already spoken to him on Sunday morning. He will be Australia’s 31st prime minister, declaring victory shortly after midnight on Saturday after his Labor party claimed its first electoral win since 2007.

“Australia is our most important partner, our only official ally and single economic market relationship, and I believe our countries will work even more closely together in these tumultuous times,” she said in a statement.

"I spoke to Anthony Albanese early this morning as he was preparing to address his supporters. It was a warm conversation and I’m really looking forward to formally meeting with him soon.”

The leaders would work together on a range of issues including supporting New Zealanders living in Australia, making trans-Tasman business easier, and deepening the partnership with “our close friends in the Pacific, and advancing our interests on the world stage”, she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she had a “warm” conversation with Australia’s new prime minister-elect, Anthony Albanese. (File photo)

"I would also like to acknowledge the strong working relationship I had with Scott Morrison. I am confident that the close and unique relationship between New Zealand and Australia will continue under Mr Albanese’s leadership.”

Albanese has promised big changes after nearly a decade of conservative rule, commenting in his first speech that he wanted to bring Australians together and pledging to crack down on political corruption, and to step up climate change action.

Labor also promised Australians cheaper child care, as the cost of living eats into wages across the ditch, and putting more nurses in the aged care sector, as well as boosting community care to take pressure of emergency departments.

Ardern will lead a trade delegation in Australia later this year.