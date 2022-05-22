What Australia's change of government means for New Zealand

Anthony Albanese, leader of centre-left Labor, won the Australian election on Saturday

Australia’s deportation of New Zealanders who fail a ‘bad character test – called 501s – has long been a sore spot in trans-Tasman relations

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern already spoke to the new leader via phone and says she will meet with him soon

Australia has ongoing trade dispute with China

Those expecting Australia’s change of government to fix tensions with New Zealand over a controversial deportation policy may end up disappointed, according to experts.

Australian Labor leader Anthony Albanese, who shares a centre-left ideology with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, clinched an election victory shortly after midnight on Saturday, in a campaign dominated by climate change and cost of living issues.

It was the Labor party’s first electoral win since 2007.

Ardern congratulated him early on Sunday morning and in a statement said the two countries will work “even more closely together”.

Tensions rose between the outgoing Morrison government and Ardern government, as New Zealand became increasingly vocal over rising deportations of “501s” – those evicted from Australia on criminal or character grounds – across the ditch.

Rick Rycroft/AP Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese speaks to supporters at a Labor Party event in Sydney after winning the election.

But Dr Jennifer Curtin, the director of the University of Auckland's Public Policy Institute, says Australia’s stance on deportations still isn’t likely to move in the short-term.

“Some commentators are saying the Albanese government may appear to have a softer stance, but...this [deportation policy] is a general deportation position that the Morrison government put in place with a lot of ministerial pressure,” she said.

“If we see a shift it could be in the use of that ministerial discretion [but] I don't expect to see a carte blanche overturning of the deportation of 501s immediately.”

The party had also backed a policy to charge many of the people residing in immigration detention hundreds of dollars a day for being there, Curtin said.

“This is during an election campaign and they are talking to an Australian audience.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff New Zealanders continue to be deported from Australia. (File photo)

Another major area of concern for New Zealand will be what the election means for Australia’s relationship with China.

China is both Australia and New Zealand’s largest trading partner. But Beijing started imposing blocks on Australian exports in 2020 in retaliation against Canberra’s call for an independent review into the origins of Covid.

Albanese has already pledged to bolster spending on national security, as well as his support for the AUKUS alliance between Australia, Britain and the United States.

And he is likely to ask for New Zealand for more defence support,Curtin says.

“All those things remain really important for this soon to be Labor government and they will ask us - they always ask us this - to step up, invest more, we need you to do this work,” she said.

Peter Rae/Sydney Morning Herald Scott Morrison leaves Kirribilli House – the Australian PM’s residence - after his election defeat.

Albanese’s foreign affairs minister, Penny Wong, has said she would seek to repair Australia’s battered relationship with China.

But Curtin said she had used “strong language for Labor” on Chinese aggression and conflict over the South China Sea during the campaign while under pressure domestically to not be seen as soft on the issue.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and its Australian counterpart the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade would be prepared for discussions over how New Zealand and Australia’s strategies on China can align.

“There will be conversations behind the scenes about how the two countries position on China can connect in a way that ensures security in the broader region,” she said.

Ardern and Albanese are aligned on climate change mitigation and sustainability in terms of trade and looking after the Pacific region. An Albanese-Labour election promise was a bid to co-host a future UN climate change conference with other Pacific nations.

“They are trying to look greener and more progressive on this front, which is a real opportunity for our region,” Curtin said.

“Co-sponsoring that with New Zealand would be a wonderful opportunity to showcase a trans-Tasman commitment to a global challenge.”

Labor was also more committed to UNDRIP and in recognising the importance of indigenous issues.