Jacinda Ardern says NZ troops will train Ukraine soldiers in using a howitzer gun

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a deployment of a further 30 soldiers to the United Kingdom, to train Ukrainian soldiers to operate a howitzer long-range gun.

Ardern announced the latest deployment in support of Ukraine’s defence against a Russian military invasion on Monday afternoon, in advance of her flying to the United States for a trade mission.

The Defence Force soldiers would stay in the United Kingdom until the end of July, to train Ukrainian soldiers to use the L119 lightweight gun.

“The 30 NZDF personnel will in no way enter the Ukraine for this training,” Ardern said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will leave for the United States on Monday afternoon.

New Zealand’s Defence Force has its own L119 lightweight howitzer guns, which are weapons that fire shells over long-ranges, more than 10 kilometres, and are generally towed.

The United Kingdom will fly the New Zealand soldiers, and provide the ammunition and other equipment, Ardern said.

"This additional deployment is really an another way that New Zealand can support Ukraine ... There are very few armed forces that could provide this training right now, which is why New Zealand has been specifically called upon.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Defence Minister Peeni Henare and Chief of Defence Kevin Short at a press conference to announce a further deployment to assist Ukraine’s war effort, on Monday afternoon.

Chief of Defence Air Marshall Kevin Short said it was expected that the New Zealand troops would train 230 Ukrainians on the use of the weapons, and it could take at least a week for a gun crew to be trained.

“We think we'll end up training at least, well, over 30 gang crews, and they may want a second group to go through as well.”

The Government in April sent an Air Force Hercules and 50 Defence Force staff to Europe to assist with transporting arms and supplies across the continent to Ukraine's forces.

The plane would not land in Ukraine, Ardern said, however, it has been operating out of Poland and Eastern European countries near the country.

In March, nine intelligence analysts were sent to the United Kingdom and Belgium to help gather war intelligence.

Defence Minister Peeni Henare, at the press conference, said he would be discussing the situation in Ukraine on a video conference at midnight with defence officials from 40 other countries, led by United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The press conference on Monday afternoon was Ardern’s first in-person public engagement since she contracted Covid-19, more than a week ago.

Ardern would later on Monday travel to California, US, to join a delegation of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade officials, business delegates, and media.

In the US, Ardern will visit New York, Washington DC, Boston, San Francisco, and Seattle. She may also meet US President Joe Biden at the White House, however her recent Covid-19 diagnosis had complicated this.