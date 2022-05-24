China extradition decision 'difficult and finely balanced' - Mahuta

NZ resident Kyung Yup Kim says he is innocent of killing a Chinese woman and fears torture and an unfair trial if he is extradited to China.

The decision to extradite a New Zealand resident accused of killing a woman in China was a “difficult and finely balanced” one, Foreign Affairs minister Nanaia Mahuta told the minister responsible for making the decision.

But she concluded that China could be trusted to uphold its assurances that the man, Kyung Yup Kim, would not be tortured in prison or put to death if found guilty.

“I have reached this view despite the significant concerns I have about China's deteriorating record on human rights more generally,” Mahuta wrote in a letter last year to Justice Minister Kris Faafoi, who must now make a decision on whether to extradite Kim to China.

The Supreme Court decided in April that the Minister of Justice could be satisfied there was “no real risk” Kim would face an unfair trial or torture if he was sent to China, based on China’s assurances.

Human rights advocates around the world decried the decision, noting that China has a conviction rate is of more than 99.9%.

Faafoi is now weighing the decision.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Kris Faafoi says he is now considering issues about Kim’s ill health. (File photo)

At the end of last year, he asked Mahuta for advice on the reliability of China’s assurances about how Kim would be treated if he was extradited to stand trial for the intentional homicide of a woman in Shanghai in 2009.

Kim, a South Korean citizen but permanent New Zealand resident, denies the allegation and has been fighting extradition since 2011.

China’s assurances included a promise not to execute him if he was found guilty, not to torture him, to have a trial that met minimum international standards, and to allow New Zealand representatives to visit Kim.

“It is my clear view that China will uphold the assurances it has made to Aotearoa New Zealand in this case. This conclusion rests on my judgement that China has compelling incentives to do so,” Mahuta wrote, according to two letters, which were released under the Official Information Act.

Underscoring the political sensitivities of the case, Faafoi also asked Mahuta to outline “Aotearoa New Zealand's position as to the strength of the bilateral relationship between Aotearoa New Zealand and China at the present time,” according to Mahuta’s letter.

China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner, accounting for almost a third of New Zealand’s exports.

In letters on October 6 and November 15, Mahuta told Faafoi there had been a range of “concerning” developments in China since a previous justice minister considered the case.

Concerns about human rights in China included the frequent use of torture in the criminal justice system, human rights abuses against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, mistreatment of minorities, use of arbitrary detention, denial of consular rights, and regressive steps in Hong Kong.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nanaia Mahuta told the Justice Minister that China’s assurances could be trusted, but it was for him to decide if they should be. (File photo)

But Kim’s case was a criminal one, not a political one, Mahuta said, and she had come to the “clear view” that China would uphold the assurances to New Zealand and had compelling reasons to do so.

“I do not consider this conclusion to be a precedent for other cases, or an indication that Aotearoa New Zealand does not have serious concerns about the human rights situation in China more broadly,” Mahuta said.

It was a test case for China and the international community was watching closely. China wanted to extradite alleged criminals from other countries so the incentive to comply with the assurances was strong.

Pool/Getty Images New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2019.

New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade officials would ensure Kim was monitored during the investigation, pre-trial custody, trial, and incarceration, if convicted, she said.

If issues arose New Zealand had a range of options including making public any broken assurances, she said.

The question of whether New Zealand should rely on those assurances was a matter for Faafoi as Minister of Justice, she said.

“I do appreciate this is a difficult and finely-balanced case, and I wish you the best in those deliberations,” Mahuta wrote.

Unknown South Korean media circulated a suspect notice for Kyung Yup Kim, a South Korean citizen who is a permanent resident in New Zealand.

Through a spokesperson, Faafoi’s office said the minister was considering Kim’s health issues and it was not appropriate for him to comment.

Kim was arrested in Auckland and spent more than five years in custody, more than two years confined to his home, and now almost three years on bail.

He now has a brain tumour, is suicidal, and has liver and kidney disease, according to his lawyers,

Kim’s lawyers have said they will complain to the United Nations human rights committee, asking for the extradition to be stopped.