Why Jacinda Ardern may struggle to get new Australian PM Anthony Albanese's attention

Australia’s new prime minister is more aligned with Wellington than his predecessor but international relations experts say it will be a challenge for Jacinda Ardern to ensure Anthony Albanese considers his trans-Tasman neighbour and closest ally in his Labor government’s foreign policy.

New Zealand is Australia’s closest and most comprehensive bilateral partner but Robert Ayson, a professor of strategic studies at Victoria University, ​said it slipped down the ranks as Australia looked to the US, UK, India and Japan for security and trade agreements and while major global issues – like the war in Ukraine – seek its attention.

“It’s not hard to keep a New Zealand prime minister thinking about Australia but it's much harder to get a Australian prime minister thinking about New Zealand,” he said.

Ardern has given the first clue to a softening relationship with Australia after Albanese ousted Scott Morrison.

Albanese had already acknowledged issues which Ardern said had been “causing friction” in trans-Tasman relations, including Australia’s 501 deportation policy, and lack of action on climate change.

The pair had spoken twice over the phone since his election win on Saturday and Ardern expects to meet him in person in the coming months.

“I'm not going to pre-empt any talks that we have here but even that acknowledgement of that friction, I think is helpful, because it has been problematic,” she said during Monday’s post-Cabinet briefing in the Beehive.

Ayson said the change in leadership allows for New Zealand and Australia to work out a common agenda in a way that wouldn’t be possible if Morrison had won the election.

Dr Jennifer Curtin, the director of the University of Auckland's Public Policy Institute, ​said Albanese was much closer to Ardern in communication style than Morrison, which could allow more time for more open negotiations.

“[Morrison’s] self-described bulldozer politics with very little kindness and her complete opposite approach to politics, that might be reduced and there might be more commonalities in they way they communicate,” she said.

The pair were also further apart generationally and on climate change, she said.

“Under Scott Morrison climate was used as a wedge issue. He was photographed holding up a lump of coal,” she said. “I think Albanese watched all of that and learned.”

Climate change is expected to be a key election issue in New Zealand too, but it wasn’t a politically divisive topic according to Brigitte Morten, a Franks & Ogilvie​ ​senior consultant who has worked for the Australian Liberal Party.

”We don’t [want to] overemphasise the role here because we actually have bipartisan support on the zero carbon bill, we have got support from all five [parties] for action on climate,” she said.

“The climate change discussion in New Zealand is all about the degree of action.”