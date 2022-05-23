Ardern signs NZ up for United States' Indo-Pacific economic agreement

Covid protocols mean a meeting between the two leaders is not confirmed as Jacinda Ardern heads for the US.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has signed New Zealand up for a United States economic agreement aimed at gathering support for economic competition with China.

Ardern attended virtually a launch event held by US President Joe Biden in Tokyo on Monday evening, declaring support for what Biden called an “economic vision” for the region to win “the competition of the 21st Century together”.

New Zealand was among a dozen countries to join the framework – which does not amount to a trade deal – at its launch. Australia, Japan, Korea, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Brunei and Vietnam also joined.

“This initiative comes at a time of challenge to our region’s security and prosperity ... New Zealand ultimately aspires for the Indo-Pacific region that is more free and more open as the region emerges from the pandemic,” Ardern said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaking at a press conference on Monday afternoon, before leaving for the United States.

READ MORE:

* Ardern continues to forge a more US-friendly foreign policy

* PM Jacinda Ardern's message to President Joe Biden before US trip: Get on board with free trade

* Climate change and Ukraine on the agenda for Jacinda Ardern's trip to the US



Biden has been visiting Korea and Japan, his first trip to Asia since taking office, in part to announce the details of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework the US wants countries to join.

At the press conference, Biden was joined by Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ardern was among numerous Asian and Pacific leaders to speak at the event via an audiovisual link.

“We're starting today with 13 economies, economies that represent diverse sets of perspectives, as we work on pursuing our common goals,” Biden said.

Evan Vucci/AP President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Akasaka Palace, Monday, May 23. At the press conference, Biden firmly stated the US would support Taiwan militaryily, if it were to be invaded by China – a departure from the usually vague US stance on the matter.

“That's critical because a key to our success will be the framework's emphasis on high standards and inclusivity. This framework should drive a race to the top among the nations in Indo-Pacific region.”

The term “Indo-Pacific” has been adopted by the US and many of its allies – including recently New Zealand – to describe the Asia-Pacific region but in a way that includes India as a perceived counter-weight against China’s growing influence.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework was “in essence a strategy that creates divisions, incites confrontation and undermines peace” that would fail.

Details of the framework, published by the White House on Monday evening, showed countries had signed up to a high-level agreement focused on four areas: digital economy, supply chain resilience, clean energy, and fairness – such as tax enforcement, and anti-bribery.

The US would be seeking “first of their kind” agreements from the countries on guarding against disruption to supply chains, and on clean energy and decarbonisation.

Lowering trade tariffs and quotas, a core component of free trade deals, were not included.

An existing region-wide trade deal, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), does include tariff and quote provisions.

However, the US withdrew from negotiations and will not sign this deal due to its own domestic opposition to free trade. China, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom have applied to join the CPTPP.

Ardern has previously stated New Zealand’s preference was for the US to join the CPTPP.

At the event on Monday, she said the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework was a “non-traditional agreement” that strongly signalled US investment in “our wider home region”.

"The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework or support collaboration on climate action, it will be designed with a focus on sustainability and inclusivity, principles that are fundamental for New Zealanders.”

Ardern attended the press conference from Auckland Airport, where she was awaiting a flight to the United States for a trade mission. A meeting with Biden at the White House has not yet been confirmed.

“I'm very much looking forward to my visit to the US and supporting the businesses travelling with me as we reconnect with the world after a long period of disruption,” Ardern said, at the beginning of her speech on Monday.

According to a Financial Times report, Biden last week “watered down” the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in order to attract more countries to join. A draft of the agreement said countries could “launch negotiations”, but it was decided to ask countries to start consultations directed at starting negotiations in the future.