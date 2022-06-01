Take five: The key questions that are set to define the 2023 election

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says some Government moves have kept inflation lower, even though it has hit a 31-year high.

We’ve crossed the half-way mark of this Labour Government’s term and the next election is within sight.

Here are five key questions that look set to define the 2023 election.

1. How will the Government tackle the higher cost of living?

The cost of living will be one of the biggest issues of the 2023 election, as a high inflation rate pushes up grocery bills, as the war in Ukraine keeps fuel costs high, and as climbing interest rates push up mortgage repayments.

Clearly sensitive to the pain being felt by voters, the Government in its 2022 Budget promised respite: a one-off $350 payment for middle-income workers likely to be feeling the squeeze.

It won’t be enough of a salve, of course.Treasury forecasts inflation running high in the coming years, and the Reserve Bank is forecasting continued hikes of the Official Cash Rate, which will lift mortgage rates, to help the economy cope with the pressure.

Who holds a solution?

The Government has another Budget before the election to try and convince voters it has an economic plan.

The National Party has been talking up tax cuts. ACT wants a major simplification of the tax system and a slashing of Government spending. The Green Party wants those on the lowest incomes, beneficiaries, to have their debt cut and incomes boosted.

STUFF Jacinda Ardern and Christopher Luxon will battle it out in the next election.

2. Who will have to pay the cost for New Zealand to reach its carbon goals?

Climate politics have in the past three years been defined by considerable political consensus. But there’s still room for argument.

The Labour Government, in conjunction with Green Party co-leader Climate Change Minister James Shaw and with the support of National, has laid out a legally-binding framework for reducing the country’s emissions, the Zero Carbon Bill, and set the course for spending and measures under the first Emissions Reduction Plan.

The emissions targets have been set, and the rough roadmap has been agreed to. Now, the political fight turns to: who will do the most, and who will pay the cost?

Labour will be able to campaign off its track record. National will talk up its commitment to the emissions targets, though it has already argued against the Government’s spending decisions, saying $650 million to help businesses decarbonise is “corporate welfare”. (A $710m fund for research in the agricultural sector was not opposed)

For the minor parties, particularly the ACT and Green parties, climate change allows them to speak directly to their voting base: ACT wants to scrap the new climate regime and rely on the less-interventionist Emission Trading Scheme (ETS), and the Green Party will be pushing the Government to go further.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT Party leader David Seymour will be contesting the Government’s record on climate change and crime, putting forward libertarian, small-government policies.

3. What does the future of Crown-Māori relations, or "co-governance", look like?

Look no further than Three Waters to see how quickly the mention of “co-governance” can conjure controversy.

Typically, very few people care about water infrastructure. At the 2019 local government elections, just 42% of people bothered to vote. So why the sudden fuss about the Government’s water reforms?

As part of the "Three Waters" changes to how waste, drinking and stormwater are managed, the Government plans to increase the level of engagement mana whenua have in the management of these systems. It's being called "co-governance" because there will be iwi representatives sitting beside council representatives on the four new water boards.

That's started a lot of debate. Some people, such as Dunedin's Green Party mayor, Aaron Hawkins, say Three Waters has become a "proxy war" about biculturalism and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Meanwhile, the work to understand what Te Tiriti o Waitangi means for Aotearoa New Zealand today continues elsewhere.

Stuff The Government's Three Waters reform have become something larger: A debate over Crown-Māori relations.

After the National and Māori Party Government signed New Zealand to the United Nation Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP), officials at Te Puni Kōkiri have been working on plans for how to live up to those obligations.

There have been many ideas presented in documents such as He Puapua. And many of these ideas have garnered swift backlash from the political Right.

The latest plan is in the works and is set to be released for public consultation before the 2023 election. Initial discussions between the Government and Iwi Chairs Forum focused on tino rangatiratanga, which could see the Crown's role significantly devolved in the lives of Māori.

ACT has called work on the UNDRIP "divisive" and says there has not been sufficient debate on what sounds like a constitutional shift for this country. The National Party has similarly dismissed co-governance outside of areas it has previously favoured, such as the management of conservation land.

In the face of claims about its intention, the Labour Government will have to articulate its vision for Crown-Māori relations – setting the stage for it to be a live issue.

4. How will the post-pandemic health of New Zealanders be improved?

The pandemic caused chaos to the health system. There are the obvious pressures, with the new virus causing new problems for intensive care units and everyday care of people with Covid-19.

But it's also caused a massive backlog for patients needing care unrelated to Covid-19.

Government MPs often discuss "New Zealand's world-leading response to the pandemic". But even as restrictions ease, many people are still feeling the impacts of Covid-19. Those waiting for healthcare are among the most impacted and will hope for a world leading response to waitlists.

Little has said he's committed to clawing back the backlog. However, the group he appointed to address it used their first public appearance in May to say there would be no quick fix.

The Government has promised its extensive reforms of the health sector will help cut the bureaucracy and wait times. The Government is merging the DHBs into one entity, Health NZ, and establishing a Māori Health Authority.

Both new agencies will be under pressure to show results before the election.

5. Does the Government need to take a “tough on crime” approach?

A spate of gang-related shootings in Auckland, regular ram-raids broadcast on Tiktok by teens, a series of stabbing and violent assaults: headlines about high-profile crimes are setting the scene for a “tough on crime” election.

Politicking on crime and justice is natural territory for the likes of National and ACT, both which have criticised Labour for being “soft on crime” in recent months.

The former Labour-coalition Government had pursued sweeping justice reforms after it was elected in 2017, but this fell by the wayside and has not been a focus of the current Government.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A spate of high-profile crimes – primarily in Auckland – are setting the scene for a “tough on crime” election.

Instead, there’s been an effort to respond to the sharpest end of the issue. In the 2022 Budget, the Government allocated $94.5m for organised crime-fighting, and $185m for police’s “tactical response model”, which would provide more dog units and firearm access to uniformed officers.

The central Government, no matter which party leads it, has limited ability to directly curb crime happening at any given moment – but these crimes do provide compelling stories for politicians to campaign on.

Instead, it’s the bigger, long-term levers like funding for police, harsher sentencing, and rehabilitation – and the Labour Government's track record – that will be debated.