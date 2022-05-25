Solomon Islands 'assures' New Zealand that China security deal won't result in military base

Kiwi police officers and soldiers are heading to the Solomon Islands after unrest in the capital, Honiara. (First published in December 2021)

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has “welcomed” Solomon Islands’ assurances that a security pact with China will not result in a Chinese military base in the Pacific.

Mahuta spoke with Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele on Wednesday, a day before China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi was set to land in the country.

Solomon Islands has recently signed a controversial security agreement with China that New Zealand and Australia, among others, feared could permit China to build military infrastructure in the country.

Mahuta, in a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, said she met Manele over video-link on Wednesday and confirmed five New Zealand soldiers deployed to the country to help maintain order would stay until May 2023.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has received assurances that a Solomon Islands-China security pact will not result in a Chinese military base in the Pacific.

“We are committed to supporting security in Solomon Islands and promoting a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Pacific region," she said.

New Zealand sent soldiers and police officers to the Solomon Islands in November to join a regional assistance force aimed at quelling unrest. There had been violent rioting in the capital, Honiara, sparked by both economic concerns and frustration at the country’s growing relationship with China.

According to an account of the meeting, published by the foreign ministry, Mahuta “reiterated Aotearoa New Zealand’s concerns about the recently signed security agreement between Solomon Islands and China”.

Mahuta also “welcomed Minister Manele’s assurances that the agreement will not lead to a Chinese military base”.

AP POOL Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a earlier meeting.

She was said to have emphasised the need for the Pacific Islands Forum to discuss the implications of the security agreement. The forum was due to meet in the coming months.

“The ministers discussed the critical importance of the Pacific Islands Forum as a space for members to work together on issues of mutual interest and concern, particularly in light of the new challenges of the 21st Century,” the readout stated.

The security agreement between Solomon Islands and China has been described as “gravely concerning” by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, due to the possibility it could lead to the “militarisation” of the Pacific.

A leaked draft of the agreement, which was signed weeks ago but has not been made public, showed it may allow China’s military access to replenish ships, protect Chinese personnel and projects.

Mahuta’s meeting with the Solomon Islands foreign minister comes as Wang, the Chinese foreign minister, sets out on a high-profile trip to Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, and East Timor.

According to the China’s Foreign Ministry, Wang would speak via video conference with the leaders of two island nations that are within New Zealand's realm, Cook Islands and Niue.

There have been multiple reports that Wang would be seeking further security agreements with Pacific nations. The Financial Times reported last week that officials in the United States and allied countries believed agreements were being sought with Kiribati and one other Pacific nation.