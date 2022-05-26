Texas shooting dominates Jacinda Ardern's whirlwind morning in Washington DC

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says "change is possible" when asked by US Senator Jon Ossoff about how America can learn from NZ about gun control.

Guns and gun control were high on the list of topics for discussion as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern mounted a quick series of meetings in Washington DC.

The talks, which were originally going to be on China’s rise and New Zealand reconnecting with the world, took a turn towards gun control in the wake of Wednesday’s shootings in Texas.

In particular, New Zealand’s legislative response to the March 15, 2019 mosque shooting has captured lawmakers’ interest. There is also significant interest in the Christchurch Call, which has been a signature foreign policy push of Ardern’s to combat extremism online.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern makes brief remarks to reporters before meeting with Senator Angus King (L) and Senator Jon Ossoff in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Among others, Ardern met with Senator Mitt Romney, former presidential hopeful and former governor of Massachusetts. A few days ago Romney penned a significant essay in The New York Times arguing the Russian nuclear threat needs to be taken seriously. Romney was widely pilloried for saying Russia was a threat during the 2012 presidential race.

READ MORE:

* US President Joe Biden announces nominee for new ambassador to New Zealand

* Covid-19: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's trip to Australia postponed

* Jacinda Ardern to receive Covid-19 vaccine by end of June



She also held meetings with Democrat Senator Ed Markey, chair of East Asia and Pacific subcommittee, and Senator Jon Ossoff, the youngest in the senate and whose godfather is from New Zealand.

“We have to reform our laws to keep weapons out of the hands of killers. And we have to heal our national soul so that this doesn’t keep happening and can never feel routine; this is not routine” Ossoff said.

“And I know the Prime Minister after the tragic massacre in Christchurch, demonstrated the kind of leadership that we need to see in this country right now.”

Ossoff, 35, who hails from Georgia said Ardern’s age might mean newer attitudes.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern poses for photographs with Senators Mike Rounds, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senate Minority Whip John Thune, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Senator Kevin Cramer and Senator Mazie Hirono in Washington, DC.

“One of the reasons that I've been looking forward, Prime Minister, to welcoming you is because we both are of a generation that perhaps sees the world a little bit differently.”

She also met Rick Larsen, the co-chair of the Friends of New Zealand caucus.

“I just wanted to I know you had some similar experiences, though taking tougher action than the US has take,” he said.

“I just wanted to be sure that I make that statement: that we can't tolerate this reality. Right? Where we've normalised the murder of elementary school children or patients at a grocery store in Buffalo, or a movie theatre or a church or a nightclub or a concert:that can't be normal.

“There's not going to be one way to deal with the scores in the United States. Part of it is on gun safety reform. Part of it is availability, behavioural health.”

Ardern then attended a bipartisan leadership committee, chaired by Majority Leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer from New York. It also included heavy hitters such as Amy Klobuchar, chair of senate foreign relations committee, as well as Republican whip, Senator John Thune.

While China’s rise in the Asia-Pacific region was still discussed, gun control dominated the previous program.

After the morning of back to back meetings, the delegation hit the New Zealand Defence Force plane to ferry Ardern and the accompanying business delegation to Boston for a series of events associated with her Harvard Commencement address, which she will deliver in the early hours of Friday morning NZT.