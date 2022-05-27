Green MP Julie Anne Genter on 'secret' letter: 'I stand by everything I said'

A letter, written by Green MP Julie Anne Genter, pictured, during her time as Associate Minister for Transport, has been released in full by the current Transport Minister, Michael Wood. (File photo)

A “secret” letter from Green MP Julie Anne Genter – accused of stalling Let’s Get Wellington Moving in 2019 – reveals concerns about a second Mt Victoria tunnel and mass rapid transit being left until last.

The letter about the capital's major transport project was sent to then Transport Minister Phil Twyford in March 2019. The Ombudsman launched investigation to determine whether it should be made public, but Transport Minister Michael Wood has now released it in full.

“Given the amount of information in the public domain and the progress of the programme, both Labour and the Greens have agreed to waive the protections and release the document. We are focused on progressing LGWM and improving transport outcomes for all New Zealanders,” Wood said a statement.

The letter expressed two key concerns; plans for the State Highway went against the goals of mode shift and reducing emissions, and delivering this element first may not leave enough money to deliver light rail or a bus rapid transit.

READ MORE:

* One option for getting Wellington moving: A 'long tunnel' between Kilbirnie and The Terrace

* New spending, old ideas: National throws everything at Wellington transport announcement

* National promises early Mt. Victoria tunnel, second Terrace tunnel in $4b Wellington transport policy



Supplied Let's Get Wellington Moving has plans for light rail or bus rapid transit through Wellington.

Opposition MPs claimed the letter had a defining influence on the outcome of the $6.4 billion package set to transform the city’s transport infrastructure, while others claimed Genter had threatened to walk out if she didn’t get her way.

Genter said at the time releasing the letter would undermine the ability of parties to undertake "free and frank" consultation, and wasn’t in the public interest, but details were of its contents were released.

On Friday, she said she stood by what she wrote.

“I think it’s clear to everyone that everything in the letter is a well- known Green party position.

“I always thought [the controversy] was surprising, because the decision we made was public, and the Green Party – what we campaigned on – was public.”

There was a lot of “game playing” by opposition MPs, she said.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff The Mount Victoria tunnel currently caters for cars; Let’s Get Wellington Moving proposes another tunnel for active transport modes like walking and biking. (File photo)

Since writing the letter, the debate has moved on – now the project is considering a new tunnel for active transport, rather than for cars.

The letter asks to see “the individual benefit cost ratios for each component of the package” – something Genter knows exists, but which still hasn’t been made public.

“The reality is, that would show just how little benefit would come from the motorway projects.”

The full version of the letter states two key concerns: “The evidence is clear that increasing capacity for private vehicles encourages more people to drive, increases congestion, undermines demand for public transport, and results in an urban environment dominated by cars, rather than people.”

Increasing capacity for private vehicles would induce traffic and “simply move congestion to the next set of traffic lights”.

“My preference would be for this package to commit to light rail to the airport and include no central government funding to increase capacity of the state highway in central Wellington.”

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus said it “disappointingly confirms what was long suspected” – that ministers meddled with the original plans after they were confirmed by experts and councils, and delayed the project by more than a decade.

It called into question the extensive consultation, “effectively steamrolling the views of Wellingtonians and businesses”, Arcus said.

He claimed the letter stopped progress on the Basin and Terrace tunnel network improvements by making them conditional on a having mass-rapid transit finalised, with a preference for a light rail option, “adding significant costs onto Wellington ratepayers”.

"What’s worse, in the recent Budget, Treasury warned there’s no clear plan to pay for the letter’s demands.”