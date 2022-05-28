New Zealand and California ink deal to cooperate on climate

Jacinda Ardern confirmed she will meet Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the White House, and topics like trade and the war in Ukraine.

New Zealand and California have signed a deal to cooperate on climate change.

The deal, which is a memorandum of understanding, was signed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and California Governor Gavin Newsom in San Francisco on Saturday morning New Zealand time.

The deal will facilitate the sharing of information, emissions-reducing research and a collaboration of climate-related projects.

“Taking action on climate will secure our environment and our economy, so it makes sense to partner with allies in this shared problem,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Supplied Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern highlighted the Parkable deal while signing a climate agreement in San Francisco with California Governor Gavin Newsom.

New Zealand and California both have plans to hit net-zero emissions by the middle of the century, but there are few concrete details at this point of how this new deal will work.

The signing event took place in the New Zealand section of the San Francisco Botanical Garden where Ardern and the silver-haired Newsom both took to the stage, having met earlier in the morning.

“We both aim to achieve net zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century. This agreement means we’ll work together to share expertise and experience and collaborate on projects that help meet each other’s targets,” she said.

“As the fifth largest economy in the world, California will be a significant player in the global low-emissions transition and an important partner in our efforts.

“As a result we both have ambitious policies for zero-emission transportation on land and sea, energy innovation, clean power generation, nature-based solutions and zero waste initiatives.

“The agreement provides a framework for cooperation across a range of sectors including on zero emissions vehicles, energy storage and smart grids, emissions trading schemes, and climate smart agriculture.”

At the same event, New Zealand company The New Zealand Merino Company inked a deal between its regenerative wool platform, ZQRX and Silicon Valley technology platform, Actual.

It is a deal to build a platform that will help New Zealand Merino farmers track their emissions, and emissions performance across the farm.

“The finalisation of our partnership with Actual is the culmination of a decade-long journey, with market impact at the heart of our efforts to reimagine the future of conscious consumerism, and create products that are ‘made for good’,” said John Brackenridge, CEO of Merino New Zealand, who is part of the business delegation on the trip.

“This signing marks the significance of the progress that we have made thus far, and a new beginning that will transform agricultural practices across the globe,” he said.