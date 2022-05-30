Stan Rodger, 'old school politician' and former Labour minister, dies at 82

Former Labour cabinet minister Stan Rodger, at the launch of Working with David, a book about David Lange's Labour Cabinet, written by Michael Bassett (left).

Former Labour cabinet minister Stan Rodger has died.

Rodger, a former president of the Public Services Association, later became the MP for Dunedin North in 1978, serving until 1990.

During the Lange-led government he was Minister of Labour and State Services, including being responsible for the State Sector Act, which changed the country’s public service.

Taieri MP Ingrid Leary said Rodger was “an old-school politician, a gentleman”.

“He was intellectually sharp, positive and affable right to the end, when his body was weary and ready to go.’’

Rodger, who lived in Dunedin, was 82.