China's diplomatic push secures deals in Pacific, but not the major prize

China has plans that will reshape the regional order.

China has signed a series of deals with Pacific Island nations, but has not succeeded in securing a region-spanning economic and security agreement.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday afternoon held a meeting with the foreign ministers of 10 Pacific Island nations, and was expected to be asking countries to sign an extensive economic and security agreement. The agreement has gone unsigned.

But he has secured a number of bilateral agreements with nations including Samoa and Kiribati. With China ratcheting up its deal-making in the region, the New Zealand Government is facing criticism for a claimed failure to front up in the region.

China's ambassador to New Zealand, Dr Wang Xiaolong​, who listened into the foreign ministers meeting, said it was “very successful” and countries agree to work closer on economic matters, Covid-19 recovery, and climate change.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare at right lock arms with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Thursday, May 26, 2022.

“China is going to issue a position paper, reflecting our expectations and our commitments, but on the basis of consultations with Pacific Island partners.

"There will be further work to be done for further crystallisation and refinement of what we might do together.”

Wang Yi, the foreign minister, has in the past five days visited Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, and Fiji, in a ten-day whistle-stop tour of the region. He was in Fiji when he spoke virtually with the Pacific ministers.

Also, on the schedule were Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and East Timor, and virtual meetings with leaders in Cook Islands, and the Federated States of Micronesia. He met the premier of Niue virtually on Sunday.

On the agenda for the meeting of foreign ministers on Monday were two multi-country agreements. Draft copies of the agreements were leaked and first reported by Reuters last week.

Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong.

The agreements included provisions such as co-operation on “traditional and non-traditional security” and cyber-security, the provision of “high-level police training”, and spoke of putting “equal emphasis on development and security”.

Also proposed would be co-operation on a “marine spatial plan” for making use of marine resources, a China-Pacific free trade area, co-operation on a “smart customs, smart border” system, and education scholarships.

Despite references to security and law enforcement, Wang Xaiolong said his foreign minister’s trip was very focussed on development efforts.

"A lot of the island partner leaders emphasise the importance of working together to ensure peace, continued peace, stability and security in this region, because they've mentioned it in the context of their pursuit of sustainable development.

“We don't attach political strings to our cooperation with other countries.”

President of Fiji, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, left, watches as the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi signs a visitor book.

At a press conference held after the meeting in Suva on Monday afternoon, Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama​ indicated there would be further discussion about the regional agreement.

“As always, we put consensus first among our countries throughout any discussion on new regional agreements”.

Wang Yi said the countries had agreed on numerous fronts, and China would, with the Pacific nations, produce a reserve of emergency supplies and co-operation centres for: climate action, poverty reduction, agriculture, disaster response, and technology.

Neither responded to reporters’ questions after giving statements. RNZ Pacific reported that journalists had been prevented from getting near the meeting as it took place, and riot police were on standby.

Dr Anna Powles, a Pacific security expert and senior lecturer at Massey University, said meeting had “demonstrated the limitations of China’s multilateral approach to diplomacy in the Pacific”.

"On a bilateral level there has been some obvious wins for China ... and also for the Pacific, as well, in terms of what they've been able to negotiate bilaterally.

“Despite the resistance of Pacific states to sign up to the region-wide communique, they still successfully negotiated bilateral agreements.

“It's been a great example of geopolitical leveraging by the Pacific countries.”

Among the bilateral agreements signed by Wang Yi and Pacific nations in recent days were an agreement with Solomon Islands to reduce tariffs on 98 per cent of the country’s exports, help rebuild the capital city Honiara after last year’s rioting, and construct a new hospital.

Powles said this agreement met Solomon Island's development needs, as long as issues with hospital staffing and maintenance were resolved.

In Kiribati, agreements were signed on disaster prevention and mitigation, infrastructure, and tourism, according to China’s foreign ministry. Samoa signed documents on economy, technology, and culture.

Professor Steven Ratuva​, director of Canterbury University’s Macmillan Brown Centre for Pacific Studies, said the Pacific Island nations were strategic and were “playing the game”.

Bilateral agreements between Pacific nations and China were not new, he said.

University of Canterbury lecturer Steven Ratuva.

"What people forget is that the island states have identified where their needs are, in terms of their human security, and they've signed deals which will maximise the benefit for them.

“I think a lot of the uproar now really has to do with the kind of the geopolitical aspect of security, and, of course, Australia, United States, and New Zealand [are] wary of their influence in the region.”

The National and ACT parties, as well as former foreign minister Winston Peters, have criticised Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta for missing in action – while the Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong flew to Fiji.

Mahuta did travel to Fiji in April and signed a new partnership agreement with the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, speaking at a press conference after Cabinet met on Monday, said New Zealand was “very much part of the conversations”.

“The Pacific is definitely a contested space at the moment, and we’re obviously seeing both China and the United States be present and perhaps more present than they have been in recent years. But our relationships transcend all of that.”