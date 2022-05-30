Political poll has Labour, National close while Māori Party remains kingmaker

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is in the United States, remains ahead as preferred prime minister. (File photo)

National has a slim advantage over Labour, despite the Government’s bumper $6 billion budget and a new plan to reduce emissions, the latest TV poll shows.

The TVNZ/Kantar Public poll, published on Monday, had National at 39% – the same spot it was in a March poll. Labour’s support was at 35%, down two points, with the Māori Party remaining as the kingmaker.

Jacinda Ardern remains ahead as preferred prime minister at 33%, dropping one percentage point, but National Party leader Christopher Luxon was rating at 25% – the highest since Sir Bill English was prime minister.

The Green Party was up slightly on 10%, while Act were down on 7%.

STUFF Jacinda Ardern confirmed she will meet Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the White House, and topics like trade and the war in Ukraine.

On these numbers, the right bloc with National’s 51 seats and ACT’s nine is still one seat short of the 61 needed to form a government. It would need the Māori Party which would have two seats, to govern.

But the Māori Party last month slammed ACT’s politics as “racist” and “bigoted” - making an alliance appear unlikely.

The left bloc, with Labour on 45 and the Greens on 13, only comes to 58. If the Māori Party with two seats joined them, those three parties would have a total of 60.

If neither of the major political parties can form a coalition, the next election would result in a hung parliament. The next election has not been called but is expected late 2023.

The cost of living, the housing crisis and climate change are two big-ticket issues set to dominate the political landscape until then.

The poll was conducted between May 21 and 25, after Budget 2022 and the climate plan was released. The maximum sampling error is approximately ±3.1% points at the 95% confidence level.

The data has been weighted to align with Stats NZ population counts for age, gender, region, education level and ethnic identification.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in the US on a trade trip and has been busy promoting Aotearoa New Zealand to the rest of the world. She is due to meet US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington DC on Tuesday.

Earlier in the week, she appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and spoke about gun reforms in the wake of the horrific school shooting in Texas. She also did her best to sell New Zealand as an aspirational, clean, green and sustainable and climate-friendly place for Americans to visit.