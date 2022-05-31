Jacinda Ardern's air force plane breaks down as third official contracts Covid on US trip

The prime minister’s air force plane has broken down during her trip to the US. (File photo)

An already complicated prime ministerial trip to the US has been thrown another curveball after the air force plane ferrying Jacinda Ardern’s delegation broke down in Washington DC.

The mishap will not affect Ardern’s tour – the capital city is the last stop – but it will mean a commercial flight the whole way home.

The ageing aeroplane, which has flown ten flights on this trip, was originally going to fly out to San Francisco, from which Ardern was going to catch a commercial flight.

A number of officials and the media were due to fly back to New Zealand on the plane. The business delegation on an earlier part of the trip has already travelled home.

The news came as another member of the prime minister's official delegation tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total to three.

Chris Seed, the chief executive and Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Ardern’s chief press secretary Andrew Campbell were confirmed positive cases on Monday.

The third official is asymptomatic and is isolating in Washington DC.

1 NEWS Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor Gavin Newsom signed an agreement to share ideas and practices that combat climate change.

It is not the first time that an air force Boeing 757 has broken down.

The last high-profile breakdown was during a trip to Australia in 2019, and one previously broke down in 2016 in the Townsville, Australia while en route to India with then prime minister John Key.

The aircraft is one of two Boeings and both are 29 years old.

While they are ageing and don't have very long range, buying a new plane that would be used for political travel is never an easy sell politically.

The aircraft were bought second hand from Dutch airline Transavia in 2003 for $104 million and had a further $117m spent on them to make their use more flexible.

Seats can be put in and taken out, and they serve multiple purposes. While they are used for some prime ministerial travel they also perform other tasks such as carrying troops and aid relief.