Local government doesn't need 'one-size-fits-all model' from Wellington

National Party spokesperson for local government Simon Watts says the Labour Government’s reforms are ripping the heart out of local government.

If National wins the 2023 general election, it will repeal the proposed three waters legislation in its first 100 days, says the party’s local government spokesperson Simon Watts.

The first-term North Shore MP, who is also the National’s associate spokesperson for finance and infrastructure, visited Tasman District Council as part of a tour of councils across the country.

Under the Labour Government’s three waters reform programme, it plans to amalgamate the water services of 67 councils nationally into four water service entities.

However, the legislation to establish those entities is not yet in place. The Water Services Entities Bill was introduced to the House on Thursday. Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta said it was the first of several pieces of legislation.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Councils know their communities and do not need a one-size-fits-all model dictated by Wellington, says Simon Watts.

“The bill establishes four dedicated water service entities that will enable infrastructure to provide safe and affordable drinking water, wastewater and storm water services,” Mahuta said. “By investing in such critical infrastructure now we can help secure New Zealand's economy for future generations.”

After its first reading in Parliament, the bill would be subject the select committee process “where further public submissions will be welcomed”, Mahuta said.

Watts said the “one-size-fits-all model, where you're looking to create mega entities with all of these councils together is a significant issue in terms of loss of local voice”.

Councils knew their communities and if National won the next election, it would ensure control of those water assets went back to local government.

“We'll repeal legislation within the first 100 days,” Watts said, adding that it would be replaced with alternative legislation over the following 18 months to two years.

That alternative legislation would provide a framework, a “pragmatic” timeline and a suite of structures and governance models that councils could adopt “but it would be up to them to work together”.

“We're empowering local government,” Watts said. “Local government have the ability to be able to work together, and actually it doesn't need to be a one-size-fits-all model dictated by Wellington.”

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Simon Watts says there's a large amount of reform under way in the local government space.

Councils would be encouraged to collaborate, contract and form council controlled organisations.

“Our view is that if the councils could form a council controlled organisation, then they would then have the ability to finance that through debt for example, in terms of borrowing to fund some of that infrastructure,” Watts said. “We would also look at models around what we refer to as co-investment. So basically central government contributing capital alongside local government.”

Such co-investment was important, particularly in areas with a small rating base “because solely relying on rates as the only mechanism is just not a sustainable basis”.

Infrastructure was needed to unlock the economic potential and productivity of regions.

“How we fund that needs to be done together, between central and local government.”

Discussions with about 35 councils to date indicated there was a willingness for councils to work together.

“I got a sense of a real desire to get on with it but also a degree of frustration and challenge around the lack of certainty from ... central government in terms of the scale of reforms,” he said. “There's a large amount of reform that's currently under way in the local government space.”

STUFF Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the Government will create four new public water entities, with local councils taking non-financial shareholdings. Video first published on April 29, 2022.

Along with the three waters reform, there was replacement legislation for the Resource Management Act and the Review into the Future for Local Government​.

“It’s all on at the same time,” Watts said. “These reforms are ripping the heart out of local government.”

Watts said he was hearing from councils that it was “too much all at once, combined with the fact that they're being hammered with turnover and loss of key staff, and Covid as well, and it's just putting significant pressure and stress on people, and then you've got the cost-of-living crisis”.