Joe Biden meeting has strengthened NZ's relationship with US, Jacinda Ardern says

US President Joe Biden has praised Jacinda Ardern for the “critical role” her leadership has taken on the global stage in an hour and a half meeting at the White House

After weeks of uncertainty, Ardern met with US President Joe Biden in the Oval office in Washington DC on Wednesday morning. Positively for New Zealand, the meeting ran over by more than half an hour, taking it to about 90 minutes.

The meeting came straight after Ardern met with Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington.

Biden, 79, spoke very quietly and used the remarks at the top of the meeting to welcome the prime minister and praise her leadership.

After weeks of uncertainty, Jacinda Ardern met with US President Joe Biden in the Oval office in Washington on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets with US President Joe Biden.

“It's good to see, not so old, but a good friend here, and prime minister, welcome to the White House,” Biden said.

“You understand that your leadership has taken on a critical role in this global stage – and it really has.

“Galvanising action on climate change and global economic climate, violence, extremism online like happened at Christchurch Call, and I want to work with you on that effort,” he said.

Biden welcomed Ardern and emphasised that Wellington and Washington need to co-operate, especially in the Pacific, where China has been pursuing economic and security deals over the past fortnight.

Ardern used the meeting to push for more fulsome involvement of the US in the Pacific region, particularly economically.

“I want to emphasise ... working together, we are not coming to dictate or lay down the law. We have more work to do in those Pacific Islands,” Biden said.

Ardern used the meeting to push for more fulsome involvement of the US in the Pacific region, particularly economically.

Ardern and Biden also highlighted the war in Ukraine, gun reform, trade and climate change in remarks at the start of the meeting, and those topics were covered during their 90-minute discussion.

Biden also talked about the number of shootings in the US.

Ardern said “we really welcome this opportunity”, and that she was looking forward to discussing her week's worth of meetings. She also spoke about a Pacific connection.

“You speak of your uncle’s service in the Pacific. My grandfather served in the Pacific and I think it speaks to the personal connection, but also the depth of our friendship. The relationship is two countries,” Ardern said.

She also gave her condolences over the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and said she was happy to talk about New Zealand’s gun law reforms.

Ardern offered her condolences to Biden over the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“Our experience of course in this regard is our own, but if there's anything that we can share that would be of any value, we are here to share it.”

“The work you are doing with the tech companies is very important,” Biden said in reference to the Christchurch Call to action, a signature foreign policy and internet safety policy of Ardern’s.

This is the first time that Ardern and Biden have met face to face since Biden took office in early 2021.

“I think what's already established is the close working relationship that New Zealand and the United States have, that we have shared values and, really importantly, that the focus in our region is on furthering the Pacific values and the focus that Pacific Island leaders have determined for themselves,” Ardern said after the meeting.

“My job is always to strengthen the relationships, build the partnerships, all in the best interests of New Zealand and our values. And that's what I've done today.”

Ardern also met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indo-Pacific National Security adviser Kurt Campbell.

Locking down the meeting has been fraught with difficulties due to Ardern testing positive for Covid nearly three weeks ago.

Her official delegation is also denuded after Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary Chris Seed and chief secretary Andrew Campbell tested positive for Covid-19.

Their meeting was the first time Ardern and Biden had met in person since Biden took office in early 2021.

“Personally, it was a great pleasure to meet the president face to face, despite the challenges Covid has presented on this trip. The determination from both sides to meet despite Covid’s curveballs reflects the strength of our relationship,” Ardern said.

A third official has also tested positive. All three are isolating.

In her meeting with Harris, Ardern and the vice president discussed gun control and space exploration.

“One of the most innovative developments in Aotearoa New Zealand has been the emergence of a world-leading space sector. In recent years, we have had the fourth-highest number of launches, while New Zealand space companies and research institutes have made significant technology advances,” Ardern said.