The White House meet: a study in security, contrasts and personal rapport

OPINION: A huge dose of Americana. Whenever you travel for official meetings in the US, the whole exercise seems – ironically perhaps – governed by rules and regulations which are immovable: especially when the US President is concerned.

And so it was.

On a baking hot Washington DC morning (about 33C), Jacinda Ardern came to meet with the leader of the free world. Pennsylvania Avenue, the street on which the White House sits, was closed off to traffic as Ardern arrived in a proper American motorcade. Led by 8-10 police motorbikes and in a black Chevy Suburban complete with American and New Zealand flags, she was whisked into the building. First for a meeting with Kamala Harris, then Joe Biden.

JOY ASICO/Supplied Welcome to the White House for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

For a reporter, going to the White House means a lot of mucking around, and today, sitting around in the baking sun. White House staffers were terrific and access was great. But security clearances take time, dogs need to sniff your gear, passes need to be obtained. Once through all of that at the gate, we got led into the White House press briefing room – the room from which White House spokespeople answer questions on behalf of the president.

It is a significantly smaller and dingier room than the Beehive theatrette. Although the average dress standard of reporters appears much higher.

JOY ASICO/Supplied Jacinda Ardern visits US vice-president and President Joe Biden at the White House on May 31 2022.

Reporters were then lined up – American on the right, Kiwi on the left - in preparation to walk out of the building and rounded into the Oval Office. While the press briefing room was smaller than one might imagine, the Oval Office was bigger.

As Ardern sat next to Biden the contrast could not have been greater: a young vibrant woman leader next to the leader of the free world, but a man who spoke so quietly – mumbling really – that you could barely hear him in the room. He looked every one of his 79 years, plus some.

Nevertheless, Biden has arguably already done his most important job as president: he was a moderate Democrat who managed to defeat Donald Trump at the ballot box.

JOY ASICO/Supplied Jacinda Ardern clearly finding Joe Biden’s jokes as good as Barack Obama did.

Ardern on the other hand looks vibrant and spoke clearly, confidently and most importantly, audibly. In another setting you would be forgiven for thinking she was visiting her grandad at a retirement home –complete with paintings of important but crusty old founding fathers on the wall, surrounded by fussy, dated decor. Mind you, it is an historic and important building.

That said, signs of physical frailty do not mean a lack of mental acuity. Biden read from notes but also riffed on the issues he was interested in, and the meeting itself went more than half an hour over time. While he may look slow, his recall and mastery of detail is clearly not. He did have an opinion article on inflation published in The Wall Street Journal that morning.

There was also clearly some personal rapport.

As quickly as the press pool was ushered in, reporters were ushered out again and back into the briefing room, where bags had been left – they weren’t allowed in the Oval Office. Then it was outside for a stand-up news conference with Ardern.

Due to her meeting running long, all the assembled journalists basically waited around in position in the baking hot sun, sweat running down brows and mobile phones dying from the heat.

The White House has beautiful grounds with aged trees and a lush lawn. Were it in New Zealand, a little news conference might have been arranged under the shade of a tree. Not so here - the secret service has other ideas, or maybe it's just not done. Instead, the assembled reporters were stationed behind a rope, on a driveway in the blaring sun near the exit from the West Wing, with obnoxious air conditioning units blaring in the background

JOY ASICO/Supplied After waiting for a while in the baking sun, the reporters get to quiz the prime minister in her White House visit.

While they weren't allowed to stand in front of a little rope line, some (including me) were allowed to stand in a prickly holly bush, waiting for Ardern to emerge from her meeting. Although this afforded some level of shade as time went on, I couldn’t help but feel I’d made some bad life choices somewhere.

That the meeting ran over time is a good sign. It could either mean a warm personal rapport or simply two leaders heavily engaged in the issues or both. But it is probably good for New Zealand.

There does also seem to be a fascination with Ardern here, at least within elites and especially within left progressive democratic circles.

At the end of the baking stand-up, Ardern walked back to the Chevy, hopped in and was whisked away. The meeting was done, tired New Zealand officials looked on, clearly relieved that it was all over.

What comes out of it now we will only know with time.