Independent review finds Pharmac needs to 'substantially improve'

Minister of Health Andrew Little says Pharmac needs to come in line with the rest of the healthcare system.

The Government has accepted the bulk of recommendations made in a major review of Pharmac saying the medicines-buying agency’s performance needs to “substantially improve”.

A review panel made 33 recommendations with a focus on Pharmac’s governance and accountability, its decision-making and the spread of its functions and responsibilities. It also took a closer look at two areas of public concern, cancer medicines and rare disorders.

Pharmac has faced regular and ongoing criticism from patients and clinicians over its decision-making processes. New Zealand spends less per capita on medicines than other comparable countries, but has worse access to the latest medicines.

“The panel found Pharmac’s model has delivered significant benefits, but to achieve its purpose these benefits need to be shared more equitably across our communities, especially for Māori and Pacific peoples,” Health Minister Andrew Little said.

“Our drug-buying system was set up nearly three decades ago and with the new health system ready to get to work come July 1, we knew it would be sensible to look at how well Pharmac is doing and ensure it is aligned with the principles of our health system rebuild.”

Panellists were asked to consider how well Pharmac performed against what it was asked to do and whether it could be improved; timeliness of decision-making; transparency; and equity of outcomes, particularly for Māori, Pacific people, disabled people, and those with rare disorders.

Its final report was due in February but was released on Wednesday. It is the first independent review since the agency was set up more than 25 years ago, and was a Labour election promise.

“The main change is that Pharmac will be required to engage more with health consumer voices and to more actively collaborate and coordinate with other parts of the health administration,” Little said.

The Government had rejected recommendations to transfer the responsibility for pharmaceutical devices to Health New Zealand while the new agency was being established, and split up vaccine procurement functions.

“There is a small number of recommendations where the government takes a different view, for example where the health reforms will address the underlying issues now or in the future,” Andrew Little said.

“For example, developing a vaccine strategy is not just a matter of good procurement but needs to take account of a broader range of objectives which the Ministry of Health must be integrally involved with.”

Panel chair Sue Chetwin said Pharmac was a unique agency with talented staff.

The panel has directed the Ministry to develop an updated medicines strategy and to consult stakeholders (including Māori, Pasifika, disabled people) on its contents over the next 12 months.

It also recommends Pharmac should focus on ensuring medicines are assessed with an equity approach.

Little gave Pharmac a 20% boost for this year’s budget, bumping its budget up to $1.2 billion – the largest single contribution ever. As a result, consultations on proposals to fund more cancer medicines and those for multiple sclerosis had been launched.