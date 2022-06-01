China claims it wants development in the Pacific, not influence

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has been questioned on her engagement with Pacific Island nations, as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's dealmaking trip across the region continues.

China wants to help develop Pacific Island nations, not influence them as part of a geopolitical power struggle, its New Zealand ambassador says.

A major diplomatic bid by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has this week caused concern that China wanted to reshape the Pacific by seeking to secure a wide-ranging security and economic deal with 10 Pacific countries – that they ultimately declined to sign.

The proposed region-wide agreement, first leaked last week, was an escalation in China’s effort to bolster ties with the region, seeking more than bilateral agreements. It came weeks after China signed a security agreement with Solomon Islands, causing concern it could result in a Chinese military base.

Dr Wang Xiaolong​, China’s ambassador to New Zealand, said claims China sought a “sweeping security deal” with Pacific nations was a mischaracterisation of what China was seeking.

Amilcar Orfali/Getty Images China's ambassador to New Zealand, Dr Wang Xiaolong, pictured here in Argentina in 2018.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand must lead the response to China's agreement with the Solomon Islands

* Senior United States officials warned Solomon Islands of US 'response' to feared Chinese military base

* China security pact will not undermine peace says Solomon Islands' prime minister



"The focus of our discussions, including those that are taking place during this particular trip, is clearly development co-operation,” Wang said, in an interview which took place after a meeting of China and Pacific Island foreign ministers on Monday.

"We are not seeking greater influence or competition, what we are trying to do is to extend greater support to our developing country partners in our pursuit of longer term and wider sustainable development.”

Details of the “Common Development” agreement being sought by China emerged last week, when two documents China was reported to be circulating among Pacific nations were leaked.

Dr Jason Young, director of Victoria University’s Contemporary China Research Centre, said China was trying to present itself to the world as a provider of “public goods”.

He said that within China it was viewed as only natural that a great power would seek such relations across the world. But China was also “of course” seeking to build its influence in the region.

Supplied Contemporary China Research Centre director Jason Young.

“That is the job of any country, to improve their influence around the world, and their leverage, and their position.

“There are a lot of countries in the Pacific that can support them in terms of their positions on a whole number of issues.”

Young said the recent approach to Pacific nations – seeking a multi-country agreement with 10 nations it has diplomatic relations with (but not New Zealand or Australia) – was seen elsewhere: in Eastern Europe and Africa.

"This is not just unique to the Pacific, this is sort of a strategy where China wants to have region-wide influence as well.”

The documents, first reported by Reuters, spoke of putting “equal emphasis on development and security”, co-operation in cyber-security, and the provision of “high-level police training”, and other areas which would considerably expand China’s involvement in Pacific affairs.

But mention of security and law enforcement had evaporated when the Chinese Government published a “position paper” on the agreement, after the meeting between China and Pacific foreign ministers.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has referred to the Pacific as a “contested space”, as China puts forward an ambitious region-wide agreement for the region.

Wang, the ambassador, said security was “only mentioned briefly [in the proposed agreement] as a foundation, again, for the development to take place”.

Both China and the Pacific Island countries agreed the “Common Development” framework needed to be aligned with regional initiatives, such as the Pacific Islands Forum, he said.

He said New Zealand had not been part of discussions because like elsewhere in the world, China was engaged in development under the premise of “south-south co-operation” – a reference to countries of the “global south”, or developing nations south of Europe and North America.

“We will welcome New Zealand to dock in at some point, at a way that might be worked out among us,” he said.

“We see a lot of room for New Zealand and China to work together.”

Wang also reiterated assurances, given by both China and Solomon Islands, that a military base in the Solomon Islands was not being sought.

“It has nothing to do with militarisation, because nothing in that particular agreement suggests in any way, or will lead to, China establishing a military base or keeping a long-term military presence there.”

China’s foreign minister continued a 10-day long trip across the region on Wednesday, heading to Vanuatu after a stop in Tonga where he signed some bilateral agreements.