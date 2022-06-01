Women now make up a quarter of police force

Women now make up a quarter of the police force after the latest graduation for new constables on Wednesday.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said reaching this milestone showed how their focus on recruiting to match its workforce make-up to the population demographics was bringing more diversity to police.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Police Commissioner Andrew Coster at the ceremony at Te Rauparaha Arena.

“Our ambition is for New Zealanders to be able to look at their police service and see themselves reflected back.”

Seventy-four police constables graduated from Police College in a ceremony at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua.

It took New Zealand Police 50 years to get to where women made up more than 10% of its constabulary. Twenty-five years later the proportion was at 20%.

“It has taken us just four years to go up from there to 25%,” Coster said.

“If we continue to recruit to match our demographics, we project that we will achieve 40 percent in 10 years’ time.”

Piers Fuller/Stuff Wairarapa Police response manager Senior Sergeant Jennifer Hansen at Masterton Police Station.

Masterton-based Senior Sergeant Jennifer Hansen has been with police for more than 15 years and said it was important to have women in all roles.

“Try and do the job without us. I just don’t believe you could. We have to represent the community that we’re policing.”

Hansen appreciated that through her time she was able to build a career while also looking after her family’s needs.

“Police are amazing in that they want a real diverse range of people from all walks of life and they really want to support people to bring their best self to work.”

“Support people to have families and have other interests outside of work.”

“It isn’t that old boys’ club that it might once have had the reputation of.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff The new constables’ graduation parade was held at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua on Wednesday.

The new constables’ graduation parade was held at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua on Wednesday afternoon and was attended by Police Minister Poto Williams, Wing Patron Professor Dame Juliet Gerrard.

The graduating wing of constables were from a wide range of ethnicities, backgrounds and careers.

Some have worked for police as employees in communications and file management or as “authorised officers”, while others had volunteered as firefighters.

A few of their previous careers included: teacher, physiotherapist, viticulturist, professional cricketer, joiner, banker, prison officer, butcher, farm manager, human resources worker, residential mental health worker, and engineering geologist.

Of the graduating wing, 31% were women and 69% men. Of those, 82% identified as New Zealand European, 8% Māori, 5% Pacific, almost 3% were Latin American and African American and just over 1% were Asian.