UN claim filed in bid to stop murder accused's extradition to China

NZ resident Kyung Yup Kim says he is innocent of killing a Chinese woman and fears torture and an unfair trial if he is extradited to China.

A New Zealand resident who China wants to extradite to face trial for murder, has begun his claim to the United Nations to have the process stopped, alleging human rights violations.

Lawyer Tony Ellis sent the complaint of Kyung Yup Kim to the United Nations (UN) human rights committee on Friday.

It marks a new stage in the legal fight to keep Kim from being extradited, after New Zealand’s Supreme Court cleared the way for the extradition.

Kim is a South Korean citizen but came to New Zealand with his family in 1989 and is a permanent resident.

In 2011 he was arrested at China’s request, suspected of killing a 20-year-old woman in Shanghai in 2009. He denies being involved in the death of Pei Yun Chen.

His legal battles have played out in dozens of hearings, culminating in the Supreme Court decision in April.

Ellis said the level of concern about the Supreme Court’s conduct meant it was difficult to prepare the case for the UN, which was limited to 50 pages of submissions but had close to 1000 pages of attachments.

Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi decides whether Kim, 47, should be surrendered to China, continuing the process that former minister, Amy Adams, began under a National-led government.

Faafoi has previously said he would be taking advice on “relevant matters” about the complaint, and did not expect to comment during the United Nations process.

The UN case asks for “interim measures” to stop Kim’s extradition pending a full decision. The interim decision might come within weeks but the full decision was likely years away, Ellis said.

He was reasonably confident Kim was secure in New Zealand for the moment.

Ellis has also asked Faafoi to reconsider extradition based on Kim’s worsening health. He was awaiting a second scan of a brain tumour, was seriously depressed, and had liver and kidney disease.

“Someone in his state is not going to last long in an interrogation without a lawyer,” Ellis said.

Adams, and later Faafoi, asked for assurances from China through diplomatic channels, including about Kim having a fair trial, and that he would not be tortured or suffer the death penalty if he was found guilty.

The latest Supreme Court decision said Faafoi had a reasonable basis for relying on assurances on the outstanding issues of fair trial and torture.

International observers confirmed Chinese authorities still used torture, and China has a conviction rate of more than 99%, Ellis said.

The nature of the non-binding assurances was important, Ellis said. There was evidence China disregarded its international obligations, and if it did in Kim’s case there was no chance of him being released and returned to New Zealand.

In 2016 a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, “By playing up the issue of a “just trial”, Kim and his lawyer scheme to get away with the legal punishment.”

Judicial independence was key to fair trial but that was not accepted in China where the Communist Party came first, Ellis said.

The complaint for the UN was complex because it covered 11 years of court hearings in New Zealand and alleged breaches of four parts of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, he said.

The claim covered breaches of rights not to be subject to torture, inhuman treatment or arbitrary detention, to treat detained people with humanity, respect and offer them rehabilitation, and the presumption of innocence and being able to question witnesses, Ellis said.

The case for the UN must have a good chance of success, he said.

Kim’s lawyers, Ellis, Ben Keith and Graeme Edgeler, were working for free, as legal aid was not available for complaints to the UN. If they won they could try to negotiate with the government for a contribution to their costs.

“You don’t become a human rights lawyer to become rich,” Ellis said.

A New Zealand lawyer, writing about the case in a prestigious academic journal in the United States, did not take a position on the issues but called the case “extraordinary”.

Now back in New Zealand, Naresh Perinpanayagam wrote for Columbia Human Rights Law Review while on a fellowship at Harvard Law School in the United States.

He said if the extradition was not stopped Kim would be the first citizen or resident of another country that China had extradited from their home country. He called it an internationally notable test case.

The Supreme Court decision set a precedent for New Zealand. Overseas government ministers and courts would undoubtedly consider it when deciding or reviewing decisions about extradition to China, he said.

It would very likely have legal and political implications beyond New Zealand’s borders, he said.

Perinpanayagam previously worked for the United Nations as a human rights investigator and later in the office of the UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres.

Perinpanayagam raised concerns about assurances given through diplomatic channels. Political or trade considerations could taint, or appear to taint, extradition decisions when two countries had an unequal power dynamic, he said.

China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner in goods, and second largest if services were also taken into account, according to New Zealand Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade figures.