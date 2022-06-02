Māori Party petition to officially call the country Aotearoa gets 70,000 supporters

Te Pāti Māori will call for Parliament to change the country's official name to Aotearoa.

Co-leader Rawiri Waititi says the political party’s petition on the issue gained more than 70,000 signatures and will be presented to Parliament's petition committee.

The idea has some lukewarm support from across Parliament, but few MPs were willing to commit to any changes on Thursday.

Waititi said changing the name would recognise the country’s indigenous heritage and strengthen its identity as a Pacific nation. He said it would strengthen the country's brand globally and its relationships with other Pacific countries.

READ MORE:

* Reverting places names to te reo Māori origins a 'gateway to stopping racism' - Te Pāti Māori co-leader

* Supporters of push to rename New Zealand as Aotearoa prepared for backlash

* The dawn, a tie, and Te Ao Māori inspire Race Unity Speech award entrant



He also questioned why anyone felt major connection to the name New Zealand, which he pointed out was Dutch – yet only 24,000 New Zealanders speak Dutch.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said changing the country's name was a “constitutional issue” that would require a referendum, and he likened it to the flag referendum.

“Those are decisions for the New Zealand people and if there is widespread support for it, it should go to a referendum,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party co-leader James Shaw says he prefers the name Aotearoa.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw said the party didn’t have a position on changing the name, but he personally preferred Aotearoa.

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson said he didn’t see an urgent need to change the name, and he wondered if there could be a branding issue for tourism.

“We support Aotearoa, but we have other kaupapa more important right now about the wellbeing of our people,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson worries people might not recognise the name Aotearoa overseas.

Waititi said he didn’t support a referendum on the subject, fearing it would see the “tyranny of the majority” quash the idea.

“I think this is an opportunity for us to start the wānanga and start the kōrero and see where the petitions committee sends it,” he said.

“There is growing interest for calling Aotearoa home, and that is what this petition reflects.”

The Māori Party petition was launched in September and gained 51,000 signatures on its first day.

The name Aotearoa translates as Land of the Long White Cloud. It’s said that the name came from those who first discovered the land, when they saw the clouds and knew land must be nearby. Given how long ago that was, the story behind the name is contested – but it is generally used as the reo Māori name for New Zealand.