Workplace sexual harassers move jobs 'without warning or consequence'

Currently, women must make a complaint about workplace harassment within 90 days. A proposed law aims to extend that to a year.

Victims wishing to take action against a workplace sexual harasser “face impediments at every step”, top lawyers say.

However, while victims struggle for action, the harasser can often get a new job “without warning or consequence”, Susan Hornsby-Geluk, a partner at Dundas Street Employment Lawyers, said.

It is just one of the ways the law does not support victims of sexual harassment in the workplace and instead creates barriers to raising claims, she said.

A proposed law change, currently at select committee, seeks to increase the time someone can raise a personal grievance for sexual harassment from 90 days from the incident, to a year.

Four years after the high profile case of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, it is the first piece of workplace legislation resulting from the local #metoo movement.

But numerous difficulties remain for victims, often serving to discourage them from seeking legal redress.

“The personal challenges faced by any person who has been subjected to this type of behaviour are compounded by the unfortunate reality that raising complaints can often result in further victimisation, stigma or even loss of employment,” Hornsby-Geluk said.

Under the current 90-day settings, victims are immediately on the back foot because they are unlikely to raise a claim while still employed, she said.

The victim can raise a claim after 90 days under an ‘exceptional circumstance’ rule – but the Employment Relations Authority rarely allows this, she said.

Meanwhile, respondents often resign as an alternative to “being pushed”, Hornsby-Geluk said.

“For many employers, this is a convenient outcome as the employee is gone, and they do not need to conduct a full investigation or risk personal grievance claims arising out of any dismissal.

“But this does mean that potential misconduct gets swept under the carpet and the employee concerned retains a ‘clean’ employment record.”

Barrister Zoe Lawton, who was involved in the bill and #metoo movement, said allowing abusers to move from job-to-job meant their behaviour often escalated over time “with little accountability”.

“Many perpetrators develop a pattern of behaviour and sexually harass and assault multiple people,” she said.

“It can escalate over time and progress in severity as they gain confidence and particularly if they move into senior or managerial positions. We have seen this with high profile overseas examples like Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Cosby.”

Barrister Stephen Parry, who has extensive experience in employment law, said people deserved second chances. However, it can mean that abusive people are able to jump from employer to employer without warning or consequence.

More needed to be done at a social level to prevent such behaviour occurring in the first place, he said.

Survivors often experience the mental and physical effects for years, including high blood pressure, poor sleep and significant depressive symptoms and anxiety. They work across professions, and levels of society.

The legal profession was the first to feel the fall-out from the #metoo movement, but other professions are also facing increasing scrutiny.

The Beneath the Glass Ceiling Instagram account is sharing stories of sexism, harassment, bullying and inequality in the music industry, while in 2020, MediaWorks promised a cultural overhaul after a damning independent report found widespread harassment, bullying and racism.

But Parry said extending the timeframe for a personal grievance may not mean much, especially to those for whom the law doesn’t work in practice. Wait staff or bartenders harassed by their manager were more likely to quit than raise a complaint to the very person who is harassing them.

“Ultimately, the biggest factors which will serve to reduce the problem of sexual harassment at work are a shift in culture, and creation of robust policies about sexual harassment within workplaces,” he said.

But every complaint can shift the dial and make it easier for the next person, with attitudes towards inappropriate behaviour shifting significantly in the past 10 years.

Labour MP Deborah Russell, whose bill is open for public submissions at select committee, hoped it would encourage a national discussion about sexual harassment.

At its first reading, where it had cross-party support, she gave examples taken from a #metoo blog for the legal profession set up by Lawton. It included ranking women on appearance, and “graphic discussion of Tinder exploits” in the workplace.

Part of the issue is that people who are being harassed generally need more time to come to terms with what has taken place. More often than not, there is a power imbalance. “It is incredibly difficult,” Russell said.

As a result, the Employment Relations Authority heard few cases where sexual harassment is the basis for a personal grievance.

It is an anomaly the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is aware of, writing in a 2020 report that it was “surprising given New Zealand’s reported high levels of sexual harassment”.

Between 2015 and 2021, the authority only considered 21 cases where sexual harassment was the main basis for a personal grievance, while the employment court had not considered any between 2015 and 2019.