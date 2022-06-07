Major health reforms bill passes third reading

Health Minister Andrew Little has announced new health indicators to replace the old targets set for district health boards. (Video first published in August 2021)

The National Party has labelled major reforms to the nation’s health system a Labour Party “vanity project” amidst the pandemic and looming winter pressures over hospitals as the legislation underpinning the overhaul passes its third reading.

The Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Bill will get royal assent and become law after passing its third reading in Parliament on Tuesday. Labour MPs gave impassioned speeches in support of the new structure and accountability arrangements for the publicly-funded health system as part of plans to replace 20 district health boards with a central Health New Zealand and Māori Health Authority.

Health Minister Andrew Little said the reforms set up would make the health system “consistent, coherent and fair” and would result in a better resourced and funded health system, due to start July 1.

”This is a very important day for the future of the New Zealand health system,” Little said. “This is a once in a generation change for our health system.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Shane Reti says the reforms won’t ease hospital pressures. (File photo)

But National’s Dr Shane Reti said “the timing is terrible” for the reforms “in the middle of the pandemic and at a time when New Zealanders are still dying from Covid every day”.

The reforms would do little for those facing delays for critical care, he added.

“The 50,000-women backlog for breast cancer...do not see their appointments anytime soon”

ACT Party deputy leader Brooke van Velden faced cries of “shame on you” from Labour as she said the legislation was “all to do with co-governance”.

“[The bill] won't go any way to addressing better outcomes for New Zealanders.”

Stuff The nation’s health system is getting an overhaul. (File photo)

Co-governance is a term for arrangements for negotiated decision-making. The party has called for a referendum on co-governance arrangements with Māori at the next election.

But Aupito William Sio, Minister for Pacific Peoples, said her speech was “appalling” and reminded him of the attitudes authorities had towards Pasifika in the 1960s and 1970s. “I do not believe I was part of the New Zealand she is describing,” he said.

“It also reveals the ignorance of why the reform is necessary. This is driven by expert advice. It is driven by the needs that remain unmet for several decades.”

Fewer than half of Pacific women were enrolled with a midwife and underwent crucial screenings in their first trimester of pregnancy, and pregnant Pasifika women and their babies had higher rates of mortality, he said.

“Why have the system and past governments allowed it?”

Labour’s Kieran McAnulty, the MP for Wairarapa, slammed opposition to the legislation as “spurious political argument” while isolated and rural communities faced poorer access to health care.

“Going back to the status quo – that is depriving rural people access to healthcare,” he said.

The Māori Health Authority will work alongside Health New Zealand with a joint role in developing system plans, commissioning for primary and community services, and will commission kaupapa Māori services.

The Government has previously accepted recommendations to include a women’s health strategy as part of the reforms, as well as a rural health strategy.

The Green Party and Māori Party supported the legislation.