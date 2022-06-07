$15m transport innovation fund calls for 'Kiwi ingenuity' to target climate change, equity

A new $15 million fund supporting innovative transport solutions could mark the start of a new era in the way project success is measured.

Hoe ki angitū was set up by Waka Kotahi as a call for innovators to put forward their solutions to New Zealand’s biggest transport challenges, such as climate change.

Bridget Doran, chairperson of the Transportation Group NZ, said the fund will allow people to come up with new transport solutions, without the need to tick off traditional transport metrics, such as the speed with which someone can get from A to B.

”They’re thinking about different ways to measure success,” Doran said of Waka Kotahi and the innovation fund. “How I think they could use parts of this fund is to consider equity of outcomes.

”Rather than a network based perspective – how fast is the traffic going to flow if we add an extra lane or more asphalt? Let’s look at the people and who in this community is going to benefit.”

Doran suggested increasing the mobility of underserved communities would be a good start.

In announcing the fund, Transport Minister Michael Wood said the Government was seeking “Kiwi ingenuity” to solve some of the country’s transport issues.

“New Zealand is a country full of creative, innovative people and to help us successfully meet the problems facing the transport sector we need to tap into that creativity by jointly accelerating solutions,” Wood said via a statement.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood said the innovation fund will help create solutions that better serve communities.

“Hoe ki angitū looks to produce exciting possibilities for our transport system and to create solutions that will serve our communities now and in the future. The fund demonstrates a commitment to partnering with the private sector to solve problems together.”

Initially, applicants to the fund would have to be solving one of three challenges: integrating low-emission first and last mile gap solutions with public transport; connecting under-served and rural communities; and accelerating the use of recycled and sustainable materials in transport infrastructure.

Wood, who wasn’t available for an interview, said successful applicants would have 16 weeks to take their solution to the next level.

Doran said the types of transport solutions that might apply to the fund are community supports such as health-related transport, iwi ride-share systems, and free taxis for people drinking at a pub.

”It’s those sorts of things I’d expect to get support from this kind of fund,” she said. “I expect, because of the nature of the fund, it will offer a lot more support for regional or rural New Zealand than other investment has.

”If they work in a rural town, why can’t they be rolled out wider? There's all sorts of marginalised groups and disabled people, Māori people, different ethnic minorities, even the rainbow community who might have their own ideas on what would work best for them and things for promoting access.

”That’s why it has value. It’s much different to the local government, central government plans that have had various levels of success over the years.”

Wood said applications for the first three challenges close on July 4.

The $15m in funding will be spread out over two years, with the first set of challenges receiving $3.5m.