Crown argues councils opposing Three Waters reforms should not win in court

The Crown has told a High Court judge she shouldn’t make any of the legal declarations three district councils are asking for as part of their opposition to water reforms.

The declarations are in such general terms that they can’t be granted, a lawyer for the Crown, Mike Colson, QC, said on Wednesday in Wellington.

Timaru, Waimakariri and Whangarei district councils took their case in opposition to Three Waters reforms that will see local authorities lose control of local infrastructure assets and responsibility for delivering services.

Although the court hearing that ended on Wednesday was about the Government’s plans for reforming water services to take them out of the hands of local councils, the declarations sought didn’t mention water at all.

The lawyer for the councils, Jack Hodder, QC, had told Justice Jill Mallon on Tuesday, the first day of the hearing, that if water infrastructure was taken, the same logic could be applied to other local infrastructure assets such as flood protection, roads, and footpaths.

Local communities were entitled to democratic accountability for the use of locally funded assets and the Crown’s proposals did not recognise that, he said.

Colson said the declarations the councils asked for was pitched at such a level of generality that they should be refused. Colson represented the Minister of Local Government Nanaia Mahuta and the Secretary for Local Government who the councils had named as defendants.

For the court to make the declarations there had to be concrete disputes with immediate or practical consequences, Colson said.

Justice Mallon reserved her decision and would give it later in writing. But even at the end of the hearing the judge was asking what would be the point of the declarations.

Hodder said Parliament should be properly informed, and at the moment government advisers at the highest level seemed to need clarification.

Colson had told the judge that one set of declarations, about councils’ rights of ownership of infrastructure assets, did not contain a dispute to be settled since the character of public ownership was retained. The same assets would be doing the same thing for the same people.

The changes were a policy decision of Parliament and the court should respect that and not interfere, Colson said.

The declarations the court was asked for included declaring that local councils owned and/or controlled local infrastructure assets, that ratepayers and others generally wholly or materially paid for infrastructure assets, and that compensation should be paid if a law change took away ownership of the assets.

The Government has put forward legislation for New Zealand’s three water services – drinking water, wastewater and storm water – to go into the hands of four new publicly owned water entities, to replace the services 67 councils now provide.

Legislation to start the changes was introduced to Parliament last Thursday.

The Government says many communities cannot afford their part of an estimated $120 billion to $185 billion over 30 years needed to fix, build and maintain water infrastructure.