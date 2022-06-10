Government initiatives to reduce whānau violence stall, despite praise

Social Welfare Minister Carmel Sepuloni and Violence Prevention Minister Marama Davidson have announced programmes to reduce family and sexual violence.

Ministers, the Opposition and experts in family violence agree Māori-led responses are pivotal to stopping the cycle of domestic abuse – yet major Government projects to bolster such services have stalled.

The Family Violence Death Review Committee issued a report, this week, highlighting existing Māori-led responses to family violence as the most effective programmes to reduce domestic abuse.

It called on government agencies to facilitate the expansion of Māori-led services, noting that in the decade to 2019, Māori made up 44% of family violence-related deaths.

Marama Davidson, the minister for prevention of family and sexual violence, welcomed the report and said it reaffirmed a 25-year strategy she launched last year.

READ MORE:

* New initiative to tackle family harm expanded to South Canterbury

* Māori women leaving violent relationships say social services 'hostile' towards them



That strategy, Te Aorerekura​, says resourcing community-led responses, strengthening wāhine Māori leadership and establishing Treaty-aligned partnerships are among its highest priorities.

But a delay in appointing a Māori ministerial advisory group on sexual and family violence means initiatives the Government has already committed to funding still aren’t under way.

Davidson said she planned to announce appointments to the board this month.

Before Te Aorerekura’s launch, the Government had already committed significant funding for Māori leadership roles and responses to family violence in Budget 2021. Davidson said the strategy had “Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Māori leadership at its heart”.

The funding included $7.9 million for Māori-Crown partnerships, $9.2m for joint ventures and Māori-led responses, and $12m for expanding existing kaupapa Māori programmes.

But National’s social welfare spokesperson, Louise Upston, said much of the funding announced for new Māori-led responses to violence hasn’t been used more than a year after it was announced.

Davidson acknowledged a $7.9m budget for Māori-Crown partnerships had effectively not been touched in its first year. It was scheduled to be spent across four years.

Davidson said these new partnership programmes had stalled due to a delay in establishing a tangata whenua ministerial advisory group.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party social welfare spokesperson Louise Upston said anti-violence programmes promised in Budget 2021 have not started.

Questions from Upston revealed just $33,510 had been spent on the new partnerships by May 2022 – on a nomination process to select members for the delayed ministerial advisory group. It was meant to have been established by the end of last year.

And Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson confirmed less than half of the $12m for service expansion over the next four years, at $5.2m, had been allocated.

Davidson said almost $800,000 would be spent in June, as she prepared to announce who was on the advisory board.

Upston said the delay in starting new programmes showed “greater bureaucracy” was being prioritised over better outcomes.

“It took four years to get the family and sexual violence launches, surely if there was a time for a tangata whenua advisory committee it would have been before the strategy was released,” she said.

She said frontline by Māori for Māori organisations had proven to be effective, and they could have benefited from the funding held up in “bureaucracy”.

“By Māori for Māori initiatives like Manaaki Tairāwhiti are getting results, obviously we want more of this. And so this should be the focus, putting money into prevention and helping women who are at risk today. Another advisory board, that hasn’t even been formed before the strategy, clearly hasn’t been a priority.”

Davidson said a range of programmes had been funded, focused specifically on reducing whānau Māori violence. She said funding came from many areas, such as Whānau Ora, which was not counted in these particular initaitives.