Climate Minister James Shaw stays diplomatic on farming emissions plan his party calls 'lame'

Climate Change Minister and Green Party co-leader James Shaw responded to He Waka Eke Noa on Wednesday.

The Green Party is among the harshest critics of a new plan, co-developed by farmers and the Government, to bring down emissions.

Its criticism led to an unusual press conference on Wednesday, with Shaw wearing two hats – one as climate minister when being asked about the Government’s response and also wearing his Greens’ co-leader hat to share the party’s scepticism.

Climate activists say the plan, known as He Waka Eke Noa, is destined for failure. Meanwhile, most political parties – including the Government – are waiting to see how experts and the public respond to the initial proposal.

As climate change minister, Shaw thanked the agriculture sector and others who made an initial plan to reduce emissions in farming, when the plan was released on Wednesday.

But as the Green Party’s co-leader, he didn’t think the plan went far enough. He said the Greens thought the proposal was “lame”.

The groups making up He Waka Eke Noa, including farming bodies such as Dairy NZ, the Government and tangata whenua, released their plan for how to reduce greenhouse emissions on Wednesday.

Shaw as climate minister stopped short of supporting or criticising the plan – saying he would wait to get more advice from officials and the Climate Commission.

“The sector can defend those proposals. They’ve been working on them for a number of years,” he said.

It took nearly three years of work for everyone to agree to a plan, which will see most farms paying a levy on greenhouse gases​ they are responsible for. However, there’s no detail on how large that levy will be.

Farming bodies want influence over the rates they’ll pay for greenhouse emissions.

From 2025, if they have some sway over the rates, most farms will be start calculating how much methane, nitrous and carbon dioxide they create and pay a levy.

Under the plan, farmers will be paid for growing vegetation which reduces carbon. Modelling in the plan shows some farms could bank a carbon rebate, but most will need to pay an emissions bill.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Greens agriculture spokesperson Teanau Tuiono says He Waka Eke Noa will not take New Zealand to a carbon-neutral future.

Soon after its release, Greens’ agriculture spokesperson Teanau Tuiono it was clear the proposal would not achieve New Zealand’s carbon targets.

“It looks like the sector has missed an opportunity to come up with a solid plan. It’s like they were given a hallway pass and used it to wag class,” he said in a statement.

Activist group Greenpeace said the plan was useless, and called on the Government to abandon its attempt to reach an industry consensus.

"This proposal by agribusiness is a ham-fisted attempt to cook the books with unproven techno fixes which don’t stack up,” Greenpeace Aotearoa lead agriculture campaigner Christine Rose said.

Shaw, as climate minister, said the Government would analyse the proposal and consult more widely before deciding if it supported the He Waka Eke Noa plan.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said the Government was committed to pricing agricultural emissions, which are exempt from the Emissions Trading Scheme.

National leader Christopher Luxon said he supported an industry-developed solution to agriculture emissions, and said work to iron out such a plan should continue.

ACT leader David Seymour said He Waka Eke Noa needed a greater focus on technology and finding more carbon capture solutions.