'So nice to be back': Jacinda Ardern fronts Aussie breakfast TV

Jacinda Ardern is in Australia to meet new PM Anthony Albanese.

501 deportees, China and climate change expected to be discussed.

It is the PM’s first visit to Australia since the Covid-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has appeared on Australia’s Today show, declaring “it’s so nice to be back.”

Ardern, who is in Australia for her first face-to-face bilateral meeting with new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, talked about an awkward first hug with Albanese, 501 deportees and New Zealand’s reopening.

The breakfast TV show is hosted by Karl Stefanovic, who worked for One News in the 1990s and Alison Langdon, a former 60 minutes reporter.

“I actually didn't anticipate that we would be filmed at the greeting because of course, usually then you'll think a little bit more through whether or not are we going into the handshake or are we in for the hug,” she said.

Nine/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appeared on the Today show during her visit to Australia.

“That was us genuinely catching up and genuinely happy to see each other.”

“You can always be assured that there'll be Australian media hiding in bushes,” host Stefanovic joked.

The interview quickly turned to the 501 deportees issue. Ardern said that while she had no problem with deportation per se, she did for people who were, for all practical purposes, Australian.

“When someone comes here, and essentially hasn't even really had any connection in New Zealand at all, has spent their entire formative years and grown up here and had all their connections in Australia, and are essentially Australian, sending them back to New Zealand, that's where we've had the grievance.”

“You know, it's I've raised it, I want to give the PM some time to consider that. It's been a bugbear for us for a long time. So I would like to see movement on it,” Ardern said

Office of the Australian Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Anthony Albanese smile and take a selfie on Thursday night.

Ardern was also asked about China’s foray’s into the Pacific, sticking to her consistent view that Pacific Islands are sovereign nations and need to speak for themselves.

“I think the most important thing for us to constantly remember is that these are sovereign nations. They have their own relationships with China. And we have to respect of course, their own right to develop those bilateral relationships on their terms.”

Security and militarisation were the key issues she said

“It's whether or not they're [China] seeking to change those relationships to dip into spaces, like for instance, the potential militarisation of our region. And that's where, of course you hear that concern being raised.”

Ardern also continued a push – begun in her Singapore, Japan and US trips– that New Zealand is open for tourism.

“You know what I don't hesitate to say we missed you, and you will get a welcome like no other right now because we're so excited to have people back.”