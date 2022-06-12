Former NZ First MP Richard Prosser dies, age 55

Richard Prosser was a list MP for NZ First.

Former NZ First MP Richard Prosser has died in the United Kingdom.

Prosser, 55, was a list MP based in the North Canterbury seat of Waimakariri. He sat in Parliament for six years between 2011 and 2017.

“It is with sadness that we have learnt of the sudden passing in the UK of former New Zealand First Member of Parliament Richard Prosser,” NZ First leader Winston Peters said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this sad and challenging time.”

According to Central Otago radio station, Radio Central’s Facebook page, Prosser was its UK correspondent and based over there.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden death of our friend and UK Correspondent Richard Prosser who lost his battle with depression last night,” the post said.

“Richard was a lovely, clever man and I will miss him greatly.”

“Please, please, please, open up to someone, anyone, if you have feelings of despair.”

“There’s always someone who can help and there’s always someone who loves and needs you.”

During his political career, Prosser’s views attracted significant criticism, especially in relation to immigration.

In a column for Investigate Magazine in 2013, Prosser argued that Muslims shouldn’t be allowed on “western” planes, saying among things that the rights of New Zealanders were being "denigrated by a sorry pack of misogynist troglodytes from Wogistan".

At the time, Peters distanced himself from the comments.

"I've told him he cannot have a view that doesn't have the balance in the other side of the argument," the party leader said.

"I'm fronting up here to say that this is an extreme view which we don't share as a party."

Phil Reid/Stuff NZ First leader Winston Peters speaking to reporters in 2013 after Prosser’s comments.

In 2014 Prosser was NZ First firearms spokesperson when the party proposed a law that would give greater protections to homeowners, farmers and business owners who defended themselves and their property with firearms.

At the time, Prosser said that the law would allow "any firearm that is lawfully available to that person" to defend themselves.

NZ First does not currently sit in Parliament.