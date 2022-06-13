Poor health shouldn't stop extradition to China, justice minister says

Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi has declined to overturn an extradition order on the grounds of Kyung Yup Kim’s ill health. (File photo)

A New Zealand permanent resident who China wants extradited on suspicion of murder, won’t be saved from that fate because of his ill-health, Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi says.

In a letter to Kyung Yup Kim on Friday, Faafoi said surrendering Kim to China remained appropriate despite Kim’s ill-health.

Kim had a brain tumour previously described as “small” but was due to have another scan this week. If the results of the scan were material Faafoi expected he would be told and could decide if a response was needed.

His letter was sent via Kim’s lawyer, Tony Ellis, who said the decision was “unjust, oppressive, harsh or cruel”.

READ MORE:

* Justice Minister called 'callous' for not yet answering suspect's plea to be spared extradition to China

* Eleventh-hour reprieve sought in Chinese extradition case

* Why China's 'diplomatic assurances' are not to be trusted

* Government faces thorny decision after Supreme Court says China extradition could occur



“It looks like he is determined, come what may, to extradite Mr Kim. I don’t know what political pressure he is under, but it does not seem a rational decision,” Ellis said.

It was difficult to understand how Faafoi could arrive at his conclusion without specialist medical advice, he said.

“Thank God he’s not the minister of health.”

Faafoi said he thought material about the general risk of torture, or withholding medical treatment as a form of torture, in the Chinese system was not relevant to Kim’s case, because China had given assurances that Kim would not be tortured.

STUFF NZ resident Kyung Yup Kim says he is innocent of killing a Chinese woman and fears torture and an unfair trial if he is extradited to China.

China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner in goods, and second largest if services were also taken into account, according to Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade figures.

Kim, 47, has a brain tumour, severe depression, and kidney and liver disease.

China says it has evidence that he murdered a 20-year-old woman, Pei Yun Chen, while in Shanghai in late 2009. It requested his extradition and he was arrested in Auckland in 2011.

He spent more than five years in jail, and more than two years confined to his home before his bail terms were relaxed.

Stuff South Korean media circulated this suspect notice for Kyung Yup Kim. (File photo)

Even though he could now leave his home Kim was a recluse, Ellis said.

Kim denied any involvement in the death.

He was a South Korean citizen but came to New Zealand when he was 14, and was a permanent resident. He had two New Zealand-born daughters.

Faafoi was continuing the extradition process begun when former National Government Minister of Justice, Amy Adams, decided in 2016 that Kim could be surrendered to China.

paul mccredie/Stuff In April the Supreme Court cleared the way for extradition to take place, based on the objections then raised. (File photo)

Kim has taken numerous cases and appeals trying to overturn the decision. Ellis has also gone to the United Nations human rights committee trying to stop the process. He hopes for an interim response in the coming weeks.

As part of the process China gave assurances through diplomatic channels that covered several aspects of his treatment including allowing New Zealand officials to monitor his health and arrange medical examinations.

Faafoi’s letter said Kim would have access to healthcare in detention, but he decided against asking Chinese officials what would be available.

Kim’s health conditions did not meet the high standard that would bar him from extradition, Faafoi said.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Former Minister of Justice Amy Adams made the decision in 2016 to surrender Kim to China, and it has been subject to legal challenges in the High Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court since then. (File photo)

The underlying physical conditions needed periodic monitoring and he was taking anti-depressants and sleeping pills for his mental health, Faafoi said.

Faafoi repeated a previous promise not to take any steps to surrender Kim without giving him “reasonable advance notice”.

Kim was seen as a test case because China also wants to extradite suspects, especially for economic crimes, from other countries.